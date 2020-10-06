Shelby Kraus was admittedly pointed with her players over the last 10 days. The Derby coach longed for her roster to find its rhythm, but various absences and some inexperience kept it from doing so.
Derby took a shorthanded roster to the Hutchinson Triangular on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and the Andover Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 3. Even with the obstacles, it walked out of both events with a combined 5-0 finish.
“We had really good practices [going into these matches],” Kraus said. “I really buckled down on discipline and the girls were really receptive to it. They really kicked it into gear.”
The triangular was particularly meaningful as it kept the Panthers (6-2 in league) within reach of the AVCTL-I race. With four league matches remaining, they are only behind Maize and Maize South. The two schools are tied with a 6-1 league record.
As one of the league’s perennial powers, Newton has traditionally been a thorn in Derby’s side. Being able to sweep (25-23, 28-26) its league foe in Hutchinson was a confidence booster.
“They realized that we can do this,” Kraus said. “We didn’t need to sit back and be scared … they’ve changed their mindset and they understand we’re a good team.”
While it has only dropped the two league matches to Maize South, Saturday tournament play hasn’t been as clean for Kraus’ crew. The Derby coach said she thinks it may have been a blessing in disguise since they are now peaking in the final month of the season.
As a three-year contributor, Kraus said outside hitter Sophie Connor is finding a renewed confidence in her final season at Derby.
“Tuesday and Saturday, Sophie played so good,” Kraus said. “She’s night and day from the start of the season. She’s confident, she’s aggressive and she has played so well. She has been a great leader for us.”
Saturday’s trip to Andover was different as Derby was forced to play three consecutive matches. It took on the hosts, Rose Hill and Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
Its win over Andover (25-19, 25-22) was noteworthy as it entered last week as the No. 10 team in Class 5A in the Kansas Volleyball Association (KVA) rankings.
“We controlled that entire Andover match,” Kraus said. “… We weren’t letting balls hit the floor, we played aggressively and we served aggressively. We’re working on keeping the other team out of system more.”
The return of senior setter Morgan Humphrey has also aided its recent run. While the position doesn’t offer experience in and of itself, her time in the program has brought needed stability to the floor.
Kraus said they are working on helping her understand who she’ll set in any given set. She also feels confident in the direction Humphrey is heading.
“She has played the last week and it has been so much better,” Kraus said. “We’re more consistent.”
Andover Invitational (Oct. 3)
def. Rose Hill (25-13, 19-25, 25-20)
def. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (25-20, 25-18)
def. Andover (25-19, 25-22)
Hutchinson Triangular (Sept. 29)
def. Hutchinson (25-17, 14-25, 25-17)
def. Newton (25-23, 28-26)