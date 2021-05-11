In a home meet that had to be moved to Derby North Middle School (due to ongoing construction at Panther Stadium), the Panthers faced some challenges on both the boys and girls side of competition.
The Lady Panthers had the top team finish, taking fourth in the May 7 meet, and were paced by individual titles claimed by Katie Hazen in the 3200m run and Rylan Syring in the long jump. Derby’s boys finished ninth as a team and were led by Dylan Roe’s runner-up finish in the 800m run.
Now, the DHS track team will get set to head to Hutchinson for the AVCTL track meet starting at 3:30 p.m. May 13.
Derby Invitational (May 7)
GIRLS
100m
4. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, 13.03
1600m
6. Gretta McEntire, 6:04.86
3200m
1. Katie Hazen, 12:04
7. Vivian Kalb, 12:33.8
100m hurdles
3. Mayciee Ball, 17.65
7. Rylan Syring, 18.24
300m hurdles
3. Mayciee Ball, 49.16
6. Chloe Igo, 51.59
4x100m relay
3. Derby, 51.39
4x800m relay
3. Derby, 10:27.53
Pole vault
4. Selah Herrera, 6’ 6”
Long jump
1. Rylan Syring, 15’ 7”
6. Chloe Christensen, 15’ 3 1/4”
Triple jump
2. Chloe Christensen, 32’ 8”
Discus
5. Callie Knudson, 104’ 1”
Javelin
3. Callie Knudson, 112’ 1”
TEAM SCORES
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 133
2. Maize South, 104
3. Valley Center, 78
4. Derby, 73
5. Garden City, 57
6. Newton, 54
7. Wichita East, 47
8. Campus, 24
9. Wichita North, 21
10. Wichita Heights, 17
BOYS
100m
4. Christian Crawford, 11.6
800m
2. Dylan Roe, 2:02.64
1600m
6. Ethan Hock, 4:47.35
3200m
3. Austin Hock, 10:25.34
110m hurdles
6. Miles Wash, 18.49
High jump
7. Perniece, 5’ 6”
Pole vault
5. Ethan Hock, 10’
Long jump
4. Landon Cooper, 19’ 9 1/2”
TEAM SCORES
1. Newton, 111
2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 101
3. Wichita East, 67
4. Wichita Heights, 63
5. Maize South, 63
t6. Garden City 47
t6. Valley Center, 47
t6. Campus, 47
9. Derby, 31
10. Wichita South, 30
11. Wichita North, 10