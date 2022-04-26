Led by freshman Carson Griffin, Derby took first in the Wichita Southeast Invitational on April 23. Griffin finished first in the 100-yard butterfly, 500-yard freestyle and was also a piece of the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle teams to take second place. The Panthers had multiple top finishes, and head coach Jimmy Adams was pleased with the overall performance of the team.
“It was a great meet for us,” Adams said. “We had a lot of girls qualify for state, and a bunch of consideration times, so overall, it was a really great meet. We had tons of new personal bests and new kids stepping up. This was probably our best meet of the year in the sense of camaraderie and teamwork, and we are headed in the right direction.”
The dominant diving crew started the event with a bang, with Ana Self taking first, Lexi Silva finishing third and Kenidi Lowmaster placing fourth. Alexis Stanton placed fifth, but the Panthers had already reached the max qualifying divers for points.
“I’m really proud of this team’s effort the last couple of days,” Adams said. “We had the divers kick us off well on Friday night [April 22] with Self taking first, and Lexi Silva taking third came in the next day and swam really well.”
Adams credited Mia Dreiling, Elizabeth Barclay and Laci Simon for their continued success thought the long season. Many of the Panthers have already reached state qualifications, and there has been an increase of new talent, making some final pushes for state cuts with five regular-season meets remaining.
“These girls are tired and worn out,” Adams said. “It is a long season, and a lot of them are around their best times. We have seen a lot of new swimmers competing for points, and everyone is starting to hit their best times. For my experienced swimmers, they are starting to prepare for league and state.”
WICHITA SOUTHEAST INVITATIONAL (APRIL 22 & 23)
200-yard medley relay
2. Derby (Dreiling, McCabe, Griffin,
Moeder) 2:01.69
200-yard freestyle
6. Leah Rogers 2:18.86
7. Emery Squires 2:19.70
200-yard IM
4. Elizabeth Barclay 2:32.10
7. Izzy McCabe 2:36.05
50-yard freestyle
7. Marlee Moeder 27.88
1-meter diving
1. Ana Self 409.65
3. Lexi Silva 342.40
4. Kenidi Lowmaster 322.15
5. Alexis Stanton 310.95
100-yard butterfly
1. Carson Griffin 1:04.40
5. Laci Simon 1:10.72
8. Lexi Silva 1:17.98
100-yard freestyle
4. Mia Dreiling 59.30
8. Marlee Moeder 1:01.01
500-yard freestyle
1. Carson Griffin 5:39.96
5. Elizabeth Barclay 6:04.85
200-yard freestyle relay
3. Derby (Simon, Squires, Silva, Rogers) 1:54.63
100-yard backstroke
3. Mia Dreiling 1:05.89
7. Laci Simon 1:10.59
100-yard breaststroke
4. Izzy McCabe 1:17.67
6. Emery Squires 1:20.02
7. Mia Starnes 1:20.39
400-yard freestyle relay
2. Derby (Dreiling, Moeder, Simon,
Griffin) 3:59.13
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby 416
2. Andover 353
3. Winfield 336
4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 222
5. Wichita Trinity 204.5
6. Wichita North 137.5
7. Wichita Northwest 134
8. Wichita Heights 129
9. Hays 102
10. Wichita Southeast 63