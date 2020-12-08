Two meets and two first-place finishes.
Two-time defending AVCTL-I champion Derby bested the field in Campus on Tuesday, Dec. 1 before narrowly knocking off Washburn Rural at the Emporia Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 3.
At least three individuals/races have qualified for
state through its first two meets. Those include the 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard freestyle relay and junior Will McCabe in the 200-yard intermediate.
Derby is now off until the second semester. It’ll travel to the Newton Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The schedule, however, remains subject to change and could be altered to add or subtract any more events due to COVID-19 rescheduling.
EMPORIA INVITATIONAL (Dec. 3)
200-yard medley relay
1. Wichita Independent, 1:48.71
2. Derby (Voth, McCabe, Lake, Moeder), 1:50.58
3. Wichita Collegiate, 1:53.08
4. Washburn Rural, 1:57.33
5. Derby (Meek, Swindle, Rocco, Nickel), 2:05.19
200-yard freestyle
1. Jekov, Wichita Independent, 1:54.83
2. Miranda, Washburn Rural, 1:57.94
3. Larson, Washburn Rural, 1:58.78
4. Lake, Derby, 2:02.63
5. Witt, Fort Scott, 2:02.94
200-yard intermediate
1. Sandid, Wichita Collegiate, 2:03.89
2. Janssen, Wichita Independent, 2:05.38
3. McCabe, Derby, 2:05.51
4. Trachta, Washburn Rural, 2:10.67
5. Meier, Washburn Rural, 2:17.79
50-yard freestyle
1. Kemmerer, Fort Scott, 23.58
2. Larson, Washburn Rural, 24.28
3. Voth, Derby, 25.62
4. Mix, Fort Scott, 25.78
5. Burmeister, Wichita Independent, 26.50
100-yard freestyle
1. Trachta, Washburn Rural, 52.51
2. Voth, Derby, 56.38
3. Nolan, Wichita Collegiate, 57.35
4. Nickel, Derby, 58.32
5. Getiz, Emporia, 1:03.70
500-yard freestyle
1. Jekov, Wichita Independent, 5:10.67
2. Meier, Washburn Rural, 5:38.05
3. Larson, Washburn Rural, 5:47.78
4. Moeder, Derby, 6:04.33
5. Colwell, Washburn Rural, 6:13.74
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Washburn Rural, 1:35.58
2. Wichita Collegiate, 1:39.17
3. Emporia, 1:44.36
4. Wichita Independent, 1:49.87
5. Derby (Swindle, Tayrien, Bankston, Nickel), 1:49.95
100-yard backstroke
1. Jekov, Wichita Independent, 57.86
2. McCabe, Derby, 1:02.44
3. Kemmerer, Fort Scott, 1:04.48
4. Miranda, Washburn Rural, 1:06.21
5. Dimick, Washburn Rural, 1:07.87
100-yard breaststroke
1. Sandid, Wichita Collegiate, 1:04.21
2. Janssen, Wichita Independent, 1:06.09
3. Gadalla, Wichita Collegiate, 1:10.46
4. Swindle, Derby, 1:14.79
5. Clouse, Washburn Rural, 1:16.33
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Washburn Rural, 3:36.23
2. Derby (Lake, Moeder, Voth, McCabe), 3:36.50
3. Wichita Independent, 3:37.09
4. Washburn Rural, 4:28.61
5. Derby (Tayrien, Black, Bankston, Espioniza), 4:30.10