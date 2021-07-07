A lot has changed since the press box at Panther Stadium was demolished in December of 2020. The anticipation for the new Panther Stadium is rising as the calendar slowly approaches August. The $7,377,704 project is beginning to look like the original design.
According to USD 260 Director of Operations Burke Jones, the project is on schedule for the August 27 deadline, which was set in October of 2020.
“McCown Gordon really went above and beyond to still bring this in on schedule with all the weather delays we have had,” Jones said. “They have worked very hard on the schedule to keep us moving forward to hit that deadline.”
The weather has been the biggest challenge as the brutal winter and recent summer rain derailed days on the project. The hot summer days have been the more productive of the extremes between the seasons. “The heat is not so bad, we can work in it, but the rain is what kills us,” McCown Gordon project manager Brandon Brinker said. “With such a big job site, you can’t work out there when it is muddy out.”
Fortunately, the McCown Gordon crew has avoided halts due to COVID-19, but there have been some delays on materials. “We got pretty lucky on this project; we haven’t had any COVID shutdowns,” Brinker said. “Materials and lead times have been extended out because of COVID and lack of manpower, but we have been able to work through that.”
The next big step on tap for the project is the grandstands which will once again be full of green as Derby football begins its state title defense for the third season in a row, after a year of limited crowds. Derby fans are going to be the ones benefiting the most from this project.
“Our fans are going to have a better experience because they are going to be closer to the game and a little bit more comfortable in their seats,” Derby football head coach Brandon Clark said. “It is going to increase the fan experience big time.”
Along with the new grandstands, the complex will have several updated amenities for fans, including a new concession area, fan shop and updated restrooms.
The first scheduled game at Panther Stadium is slated for September 10, with a league opening battle with Newton.