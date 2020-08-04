CLASS OF 2020
P Grant Adler, Rose Hill (Cowley CC)
The former Panther starter threw 21 innings for the Sluggers, totaling a 1.28 ERA. He completed his summer with five shutout innings against league runner-up, Cheney. Adler only allowed three earned runs in his seven appearances for Rose Hill.
CLASS OF 2019
P Tyler Farmer, Derby (SW Iowa CC)
Farmer was one of five Twins’ pitchers who made nine appearances this summer. In his last seven innings (six games), the southpaw limited opponents to three earned runs and struck out six batters.
P Ryan Knipfer, Newton (Dakota State)
Knipfer made six trips to the mound for the Rebels, throwing a season-high four innings in Newton’s win over the Wichita Grays on July 2.
OF Jackson Syring, Mulvane (Butler CC)
Syring was a fixture in the Mulvane lineup, hitting .250 over 26 games. The former Panther picked up hits in six of his last 10 games.
CLASS OF 2018
P Alex Jacobs, Mulvane (Butler CC)
Jacobs made six starts (second most on team) for the Patriots, tabulating a 0-3 record and a 5.34 ERA. He pitched a season-high seven innings in Mulvane’s 5-3 loss to league champion, Hutchinson. He was third on the team with 31 strikeouts.
IF Brett Westerman, Rose Hill (Friends)
Westerman mixed 34 at bats through 13 games for Rose Hill. He batted .294 and had two multi-hit games. His season-best performance came in his debut against Derby, grabbing three hits and driving in two runs.
CLASS OF 2017
P Tanner Olmstead, Rose Hill (Southwestern)
Olmstead’s six starts gave him the second most for the Sluggers. The SCL All-Star threw five or more innings three times, including a season-best, seven-inning performance in a 6-3 win over Haysville. The now Moundbuilder struck out nine Haysville batters in the victory.