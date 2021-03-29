Bethel basketball is as interchangeable with Derby as any other program for Brett Flory.
He watched Jayson Artaz, who is a former Valley Center colleague, lead it to its first-ever Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) tournament title. Even Bethel women's basketball coach Drew Johnson played for Flory at Valley Center High School. While Flory allocates his time to all Derby graduates, three former players have his eyes locked in on North Newton from November through March.
Sophomore Jared Mocaby played his junior season in Derby, while his older brother, Bryant, a junior in college, played his final high school season under Flory. It doesn’t stop with the brothers as Nick Bonner just wrapped up his first season under Artaz’s leadership.
Artaz, whose first head-coaching job was at a Valley Center middle school under Flory’s tutelage, understands recruiting will take him across the country. However, seeing Derby, Kan., on his roster doesn’t hurt his feelings.
“Brett has been so good to us,” Artaz said. “When you can get kids that come from a winning program … they’re tough, you just can’t go wrong. He runs his teams in ways that check every single box. I’ve always enjoyed watching them play because they play hard, physical defense and it’s what we want for our program.”
The eldest Mocaby just wrapped up his first season in a Bethel uniform. He transferred to the school after two years at Northern Kentucky. After entering the NCAA transfer portal, he didn’t lack for opportunity. A chance to play for a rising program that virtually sits in his own backyard was too good to pass up.
Artaz recalled first sitting down with Bryant, marveling over his mindset after playing at the game’s highest level.
The 6-foot-5 guard immediately found a home at Bethel, working alongside eventual KCAC MVP, defensive player of the year and NAIA All-American, Jaylon Scott.
“Players can come from that level and think it’s ‘all about me,’” the Bethel coach said. “What really was good to see was Bryant’s humility. He wanted to be somewhere he could win and he is a team-first person. We knew he is someone we had to have because not only is he supremely talented, but he’s just a great guy to be around.”
Bryant made his presence felt immediately, reaching double digits in 11 of Bethel’s first 12 games. He wrapped up his junior year with 12.9 points per contest, earning honorable mention honors in the KCAC postseason selections.
No part of Bryant’s success came as a surprise to Flory. Even with just one year together, the longtime Derby coach saw where his future sat once he stepped on the Bethel campus.
“We know from his time at Derby that he’s a three-level scorer,” Flory said. “He can shoot it from 3, but he has a mid-range game and he has the ability to post up mismatches that are smaller or take bigger guys to the hole.”
Looking to find a home in college basketball, Bonner messaged Artaz on Twitter the summer before his senior year at Derby. He made a visit and worked out with Bethel players. After a few additional trips to North Newton, its coach began to develop an eye for Bonner’s ability.
“It seemed like he improved by the day,” Artaz said. “… Once he came and played against the class ahead of him at Bethel and then we saw him at MAYB Nationals, he was an absolute stud and we knew we wanted him. He was the best player in almost every game that he played. He was tough as nails.”
Flory felt like Bonner was the perfect fit for Artaz’s roster and he made that evident in his first year at Bethel. While he didn’t play varsity minutes in Derby until he was a junior, Flory felt his former guard could find a college role from the get-go.
Bonner played in all 28 games as a freshman, averaging nearly 11 minutes per game.
“Nick has tremendous character, he works hard and he’s coachable,” Flory said. “It’s neat to see kids like him get rewarded and he did that at Derby and he’s doing the same thing at Bethel with Coach Artaz.”
Jared also played one season at Derby under Flory before returning to Goddard. He has primarily played JV at Bethel, but Artaz praised him for the time has invested in his game.
“He’s a guy that is shooting so much on the gun that his fingers are splitting open,” Artaz said. “He has become a really, really good shooter … he shot almost 50 percent from 3 over his first two years and he has put in an incredible amount of time into his shot.”
The basketball I.Q. also stands out to Flory, who said the now youth summer coach is going to be a great coach as he gets older.
“Jared is a hooper,” Flory said. “… He loves to play, watch and think about the game. He’s going to be great at coaching because he can’t get enough of it, has passion for it and it shows.”
Bethel not only won its tournament title, it took home the KCACC regular-season crown and also advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NAIA tournament.
Perhaps its most impressive fact, only one senior leaves this May.
“A lot of kids are going to want to play for Jayson because he’s the kind of coach you want as a player,” Flory said. “He’s going to have a great relationship with you and he’s going to give you freedom on the court. Any player wants those things.”