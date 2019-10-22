Sophomores Vivian Kalb (2nd, 20:03.00) and Abigail Monaghan (3rd, 20:06.14) led the Derby girls to a league title at the AVCTL Championships at the Bill Burke Complex in Salina on Friday, Oct. 18.
The duo was a part of four total girls that finished inside the top 20. On the JV side, six girls finished inside the top 20 and the Panthers finished second as a team.
The varsity boys took seventh at the league meet. Ethan and Austin Hock finished in the top five in the JV boys race.
Derby will compete in Class 6A Regionals at Cessna Activity Center on Saturday. The top three teams will qualify for state with the possibility of individual state qualifiers based off of top results. The meet will be hosted by Wichita East.
AVCTL CHAMPIONSHIPS AT BILL BURKE COMPLEX (OCT. 18)
VARSITY GIRLS
1. Zoie Ecord, Maize, 19:54.75
2. Vivian Kalb, Derby, 20:03.00
3. Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 20:06.14
4. Chloe Inskeep, Hutchinson, 20:10.13
5. Jenna Ramsey, Hutchinson, 20:15.96
6. Aria Sheldon, Maize, 20:17.06
7. Ashlyn Struble, Derby, 20:32.21
8. Stella Foster, Hutchinson, 20:34.14
9. Maddie Carpenter, Campus, 20:37.38
10. Anna Reimer, Maize, 20:55.70
13. Bridget McAdam, Derby, 21:22.68
TEAM SCORES:
1. Derby, 46
2. Maize, 50
3. Hutchinson, 81
4. Salina Central, 102
5. Campus, 108
6. Newton, 150
7. Salina South, 161
VARSITY BOYS
1. Noah Cole, Hutchinson, 16:22.74
2. Isaac Oquendo, Campus, 16:49.80
3. Kadyn Dohlman, Maize, 16:49.98
4. Erik Jantz, Newton, 16:49.98
5. Austin Schultz, Maize, 16:59.46
6. Widly Nocenti, Newton, 17:02.28
7. Aiden Werner, Maize, 17:15.25
8. Eli Blaufuss, Newton, 17:29.09
9. Luke Schmidt, Newton, 17:31.26
10. Paul Sevart, Campus, 17:34.99
TEAM SCORES:
1. Newton, 43
2. Maize, 45
3. Campus, 57
4. Hutchinson, 114
5. Salina Central, 131
6. Salina South, 158
7. Derby, 159
JV GIRLS
1. Ellie Reimer, Maize, 23:04.58
2. Makenzie Owings, Maize, 23:06.21
3. Jenna Blaylock, Maize, 23:10.93
4. Nicole Farmer, Campus, 23:12.85
5. Alayna Bohaty, Derby, 23:42.62
6. Bellamy Hendricks, Maize, 23:51.08
7. Jennifer Simon, Derby, 23:58.72
8. Sally Calabria, Maize, 24:18.91
9. Emma Tanner, Derby, 24:23.67
10. Bhavini Mahapatro, Maize, 24:50.44
11. Morgan Haupt, Derby, 25:00.70
13. Dai Marie Hall, Derby, 25:15.06
19. Vryah Morgan, Derby, 25:47.54
TEAM SCORES:
1. Maize, 20
2. Derby, 45
3. Campus, 93
4. Salina Central, 103
5. Salina South, 109
JV BOYS
1. Zachary Johnson, Maize, 18:01.72
2. Ethan Hock, Derby, 18:15.47
3. Jason Catache, Newton, 18:42.02
4. Gage Pucket, Maize, 18:43.89
5. Austin Hock, Derby, 18:50.78
6. Carsen Girton, Derby, 18:51.37
7. Elijah Edawrds, Newton, 18:53.21
8. Kaden Anderson, Newton, 19:07.10
9. Basile Chevrel, Maize, 19:10.49
10. Sebastian Baker, Campus, 19:11.05
16. Nick Bonner, Derby, 19:40.60
18. Tristan Johnson, Derby, 19:56.08
TEAM SCORES:
1. Maize, 39
2. Newton, 44
3. Derby, 47
4. Campus, 111
5. Salina Central, 146