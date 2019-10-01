Derby’s Vivian Kalb (19:49.90) set a new school record in the girls’ 5K, finishing third at the Rim Rock Farm Classic in Lawrence on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The sophomore was joined by classmate Abigail Monaghan (20:15.30) and junior Ashlyn Struble (20:40.70) inside the top 35 of the race.
The Panthers took third in the Crimson team standings. The meet is divided between three divisions (from low to high), including Blue, Crimson and Gold. Derby finished highest among Kansas schools in the crimson division, trailing only Bishop Kelley (Okla.) and Iowa City West (Iowa).
On the boys’ side, Dylan Roe (102nd, 17:58.40), Magnus Moeder (142nd, 18:20.60) and Aidan Wells (157th, 18:26.90) were Derby’s top three finishers.
RIM ROCK FARM CLASSIC (SEPT. 28)
GIRLS (CRIMSON)
1. Tori Wingrove, Blue Valley, 19:19.50
2. Addie Curtis, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 19:44.40
3. Vivian Kalb, Derby, 19:49.90
4. Ella Eureste, Bishop Kelley (Okla.), 19:56.20
5. Grace Meyer, Bishop Miege, 19:57.00
14. Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 20:15.30
34. Ashlyn Struble, Derby, 20:40.70
56. Bridget McAdam, Derby, 21:10.30
133. Gretta McEntire, Derby, 22:36.90
181. Lexi Silva, Derby, 23:30.10
TEAM SCORES:
1. Bishop Kelley (Okla.), 121
2. Iowa City West (Iowa), 159
3. Derby, 216
4. Blue Valley, 238
5. Great Bend, 272
BOYS (CRIMSON)
1. Tanner Newkirk, Topeka Hayden, 16:11.10
2. Luke Byrne, Lee’s Summit (Mo.), 16:11.80
3. Michael Iyali, Wichita North, 16:11.80
4. Austin Fullerton, Eisenhower, 16:18.10
5. Tanner Lindahl, Buhler, 16:35.20
102. Dylan Roe, Derby, 17:58.40
142. Magnus Moeder, Derby, 18:20.60
157. Aidan Wells, Derby, 18:26.90
178. Isaac Brown, 18:42.40
190. Evan Franke, Derby, 18:51.80
TEAM SCORES:
1. Lexington (Neb.), 218
2. Bishop Kelley (Okla.), 241
3. Wichita East, 246
4. Carthage (Mo.), 276
5. Gardner-Edgerton, 318
31. Derby, 752