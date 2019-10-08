The two-year classification and enrollment numbers also sync with the announcement of the next two football schedules.
Derby will face its first out-of-state opponent during Brandon Clark’s tenure as it welcomes Newcastle (Okla.) in its 2020 season opener. It’ll make the return trip in 2021.
Derby coach Brandon Clark said he was contacted by the Newcastle staff, sparking interest in playing each other over the next two years.
“I know their head coach [Jeff Brickman] and he approached me,” Clark said. “I’ve called up a ton of Oklahoma schools the last couple of years about playing, but we finally got one. We had two open dates and it matched up perfectly with us.”
The Racers are currently 2-2, coming off a 24-17 loss to Anadarko. They will play district games against Chickasha, Cache, Elk City, Weatherford and Elgin over the next five weeks.
They are 7-23 over the previous three seasons and are listed as a Class 4A school (constructed similar to Kansas) by the Oklahoma Secondary Sports Association.
Derby also decided to renew its budding rivalry against Bishop Carroll. The two Sedgwick County schools have played each other four times and Clark said the series shouldn’t be going away any time soon.
Salina Central set to join AVCTL-II
Salina Central’s 15-year run in AVCTL-I has come to a close.
With the announcement of the classifications, district assignments for the 2020-21 football rotation, the longtime league school was sent to D-II and will be replaced by Maize South.
League changes are made alongside the release of the football classification and enrollment numbers by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA). Two years ago, Newton rejoined the top division after it had temporarily dropped down to D-II.
The Mavericks opened their doors in 2010 and, after starting as a 4A school, they will be pitted against their district counterpart, Maize, and the other six D-I schools.
The move was made due to enrollment changes as Maize South currently has a larger student population than Salina South and Salina Central.
After joining the AVCTL in 2004 with Salina South, Salina Central will transition to D-II alongside Andover, Andover Central, Ark City, Goddard, Goddard Eisenhower and Valley Center.
Derby (2105) has the fourth-largest enrollment in Kansas, according to the 2019-20 KSHSAA numbers. That is a jump of 70 students from last year’s data.