Was it one week or one month?
It’s the question Derby coaches and players are left pondering after COVID-19 forced them to shut down on Friday, Sept. 25. The hours off for the football program certainly felt long at times, but its restart is on the horizon.
Having only played three games this fall, Derby (2-1) will look to reignite a roster that was coming off its most complete performance to date in a 35-21 win over Bishop Carroll. The team had been practicing up until its date with Salina South, but the suspension of all team activities also went through an Oct. 2 game against Hutchinson.
Derby will travel to Campus to reopen its 2020 slate on Friday night.
“Our goal is to make a deep playoff run and [stopping] was the right choice for that goal,” coach Brandon Clark said. “If we had kept moving forward, we were going to get people sick and let this coronavirus spread through the team. We had to hit pause and they were all for it.”
The stretch of 12 days between live practices is certainly atypical, but Clark said the upcoming restart has given his players a renewed energy for the final three weeks of the regular season.
“Our kids have felt the ups, downs and everything in between,” he said. “They know those feelings and they know how they need to prepare to get there. We’ve been through everything this year.”
Coincidentally, Derby’s opponent is coming out of the same COVID-19 quarantine. Campus shut down all team activities on Sept. 25 after a player tested positive.
Derby’s schedule played in its favor initially, giving it back-to-back games against teams that run a flexbone offense. With the Hutchinson game off the table, Clark said it’ll be fast and furious to prepare for what Campus will show on Friday night in Haysville.
“They’re going to start practicing before us and we’ve both only got three games under our belt,” Clark said. “… We exchanged film last week so we’ve had more than a week to get ready for them.”
Campus is looking just about any direction for a shot of momentum. The program is coming off a 1-9 season and is 1-2 to start 2020. While it did return 17 starters this fall, including seven on the line of scrimmage, depth is a struggle. At least four of those players play both offense and defense.
Don’t expect Clark’s roster to change its focus even though it’s playing catch-up with teams in the area.
“More than ever, we have to get better each day,” he said. ‘With this pause, we’re probably the healthiest we’ve been all season in terms of injuries too. I’m hoping it plays in our favor … I’m excited to see some of these guys step back on the field.”
Clark’s crew has yet to play a game at Panther Stadium and, due to game cancellations the last two weeks, it will only have one regular season home game on Oct. 23 against Maize South.
2020 Derby football statistics (through three games)
PASSING
Lem Wash, 36-of-51 (70.5%), 486 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT
RUSHING
Lem Wash, 62 carries, 370 yards, 5 TD, 1 FUM
Dylan Edwards, 64 carries, 428 yards, 4 TD, 1 FUM
RECEIVING
Reid Liston, 15 catches, 184 yards, 2 TD, 1 FUM
Dylan Edwards, 9 catches, 158 yards, 1 TD
Drake Thatcher, 4 catches, 53 yards, 1 TD
Mercer Thatcher, 3 catches, 49 yards
DEFENSE
Coleson Syring, 1 fumble recovery
TEAM STATISTICS
1,320 yards of offense (440 ypg)
834 rushing yards (278 ypg)
486 passing yards (162 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 14-of-33 (42.4%)
4th down conversions: 6-of-11 (54.5%)
Opponent total yards: 1,008 (336 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 378 yards (126 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 630 yards (210 ypg)
Opponent 3rd downs: 12-of-31 (38.7%)
Opponent 4th downs: 2-of-7 (28.5%)