For many in the Panther football program, the memory of fans donned in purple rushing the field in Emporia after the 41-21 loss to Blue Valley Northwest in the state championship still stings. As the football camps and workouts begin, Derby is locked in to try to begin a new state title streak.
Head coach Brandon Clark has seen the intensity in the football program in just the first few weeks of the summer program.
“They have been super locked in, and you can feel the excitement,” Clark said. “They are pretty hungry because of what happened last year and remember what it felt like to walk off the field taking second place … It is still fresh in their minds, and they don’t want that to happen again. They feel like they have something to prove and are bringing the energy to everything we are doing.”
The coaching staff has been able to see the returning talent and the new additions through a combine in the spring, workout sessions and the Derby football summer camps. As of now, the main goal for the Panthers at the start of the summer is to add speed and strength before the conditioning ramps up after the KSHSAA-mandated rest period for all sports in the first week of July.
According to Clark, there has been an increase in the numbers across the board in the football camps throughout all age groups, and it has been fantastic to see the upcoming senior class stepping up and helping coach those camps.
The Derby football program is designed to be a senior-led program, and the class of 2023 has already taken up the reigns. Clark said that the seniors have stepped up to set the standard for the freshman coming in and also helping the next generation of Panthers.
“Having those seniors help the little kids kind of sets the standard for the future of our program,” Clark said. “Our young kids remember that, and we talk about it with our high school players. There was a time when this senior class was a group of young kids, and the older guys were helping them out. It is the program standard right now, and the kids enjoy it. It is not a high school program; it’s a football program from first through 12th grade.”
For the high school, Clark said that the team is using the offseason time well and trying to get better every day. The team is hungry and wants to be pushed. The continual process of pushing players to improve every day has been a big emphasis of the coaching staff, and the team has taken that in stride.
No positions are set in stone, and the team is still installing the entire playbook, but according to Clark, quarterback Brock Zerger has been throwing the ball well, and the wide receivers are starting to step up. He also said that the defense has shown improvement early in the summer.
After the Panthers graduated a strong core of seniors, plenty of roster spots are up for grabs. Clark said that the coaching staff has an idea of who could take starting spots, but the competition has already begun.
“We have an idea, but there are kids fighting for starting positions right now,” Clark said. “They are all hungry, and they are all pushing each other. It is all good competition; we have some ideas, but that can change day-to-day, week-to-week, or even halfway through the season, so it is never set in stone.”
There will be plenty of opportunities for untested talent to prove themselves throughout the summer. On June 10, the team competed in a seven-on-seven event sponsored by the Kansas City Chiefs and Nike at Friends University. Clark said that Damariae Baker played well at safety, and Colton Ruedy was reliable at wide receiver. Derby tested receiver Nathan Keener on defense at the event.
The Panthers will also travel to Kansas City for the second-straight year to compete in the Mill Valley seven-on-seven tournament from July 15-16. Derby won the tournament last season in a field that featured St. James, Blue Valley and Mill Valley. The summer tournaments give the team a chance to compete with some of the top competitors in the area, which Clark believes is beneficial for the team.
“The best thing about those tournaments is the competition,” Clark said. “The kids get pretty excited to compete against other teams because they are always competing against each other at practice. It is always fun to go against other schools that are around the area and see where you are at.”