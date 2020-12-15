There were definite lows in playing football in a year like 2020.
A pair of losses? Those didn’t feel great. A COVID-19 quarantine? Definitely bitter.
However, they were also why the highs felt so good for Derby football, winning their seventh state championship in school history and sixth in the last eight years.
Playing football amidst a global pandemic will go down as one of – if not the most – unique seasons in school history. Coach Brandon Clark made repeated comments regarding his team’s ability to adapt and persevere and it was no different after knocking off BV North, 56-31, in the 2020 Class 6A state championship game.
“These kids didn’t want to lose,” Clark said. “Once the playoffs hit, they wanted to buy another week. We call the playoffs a 30-day march and each Friday we were trying to buy another Monday [and practice week]… they fought for each other and more weeks to play together.”
A class of 19 seniors made plays for Derby when it needed them most.
Offensively, Derby will say goodbye to two-year starter and wide receiver Reid Liston and quarterback Lem Wash. The senior signal-caller put in some of his best numbers when it mattered most, wrapping up his career with 2,222 career yards in 10 postseason starts. He had 41 touchdowns in those 10 games and also finished his senior season with an 80 percent completion percentage in the postseason.
“When the games mattered more, we called his number more,” Clark said of Wash. “… We knew we needed him in the playoffs and when it came down to it, we wanted the ball in his hands.”
Where will Derby turn in 2021 at quarterback? Although he played some wide receiver as a junior, Clark said Mercer Thatcher will be in the running alongside junior Conley Hamblin, sophomore Brock Zerger and freshman Braxton Clark.
Liston is one of two receivers to have 100 or more receiving yards in Derby’s state appearances since 2013. He did it twice, grabbing three passes for 118 yards and a score as a junior and catching eight balls for 142 yards and three touchdowns as a senior.
He added a passing touchdown in this year’s state championship game for a finishing touch.
“Reid is one of the best practice players I’ve ever coached,” Clark said. “We put him in motion during practice and probably ran 10 miles every day. He was so integral in our offense and we moved him around so much just so we could get him the ball.”
Liston is the only wide receiver graduating this fall, giving position coaches Jarrod Foster and Chris Devore a multitude of options in 2021.
Junior Drake Thatcher will resume his duties at tight end/wide receiver, but Clark said their will be a lot of names fighting for reps. The mix includes Caleb and Cayden Brown, Travon Rose and Deshawne Wright, who missed the season after tearing his ACL at the start of the fall.
“He got hurt week one and was one of our best receivers to start the season,” Clark said. “We’re going to have him back, so the receiver position will be a place where we can keep kids healthy and we have some depth.”
Clark said he and his staff have already begun dreaming up plays for sophomore running back Dylan Edwards and freshman Derek Hubbard. While both might be deemed undersized, speed and a Kansas State offer for Derby’s No. 1 running back are a sign of what’s to come for its backfield.
One of the Panthers’ biggest strengths will be their offensive line. All five starters return, giving offensive line coach Chris Pinaire one of the deepest groups in recent years. Clark pointed out that there are names who will also be competing for reps behind the returning group.
It’ll be a luxury for next year’s starting quarterback, trusting the reps and sheer strength of the group of ‘hoggies’ that stand in front of him.
Between Alex Key (6-4, 270), Chris Thomsen (6-0, 280), Dylan Conn (6-3, 290), Jonas Vickers (6-3, 290) and Mitchell Johnson (6-4, 240), the group will be a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive lines.
“We’ve got names who are ready to compete for a starting job,” Clark said. “… These guys are great kids and teammates with each other. It’ll be a fun offseason to see who emerges because I think some of these kids are going to see a lot of growth.”
Eight of its top 10 tacklers have put a bow on their careers at Panther Stadium. Three of the top four in the list were seniors Jack Hileman (first), Coleson Syring (second) and Luke Stewart (fourth).
While they’ll need to fill a lot of reps next fall, Clark said he’s confident in the group of linebackers that are moving up.
In just eight games, senior safety Tanner Knox had the third-most tackles (72) on the team.
Derby will say goodbye to Knox, Amare Ramirez and Cason Lindsey at safety, but will happily welcome back Corey Akins and Jameer Clemons at cornerback.
Position coach Eric Hendrick consistently praised their development as juniors, saying the duo was beginning to click in the latter half of the season.
The Panther head coach is in full agreement.
“The sky is the limit for both of those kids as long as they want to develop into bigger, faster and stronger athletes,” Clark added.
The defensive line will be anchored by soon-to-be seniors Andon Carpenter and Quentin Dorsey. While both are already productive players on Derby’s defensive front, Clark said an offseason in the weight room will only make them better as they prepare for their final year at Derby. He also indicated that sophomores Leshaon Davis and Samuel Same will also be in line to claim starting spots along the defensive front.