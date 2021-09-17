It was a fight to the finish for the Derby Panthers against Bishop Carroll on Friday, Sept. 17. The Panther defense came up big throughout the night, including a forced fumble and recovery with under two minutes left to seal a 44-36 victory.
Facing one of the top 5A teams in the state in the second game of the season provided an early test for the Panthers.
“We played sloppy, but good teams make you play sloppy,” Head coach Brandon Clark said. “That is why we play this game at week three to see what we need to work on.”
The Derby defense was forced to step up early following a fumble by Dylan Edwards on the opening kickoff that gave the Golden Eagles a short field to start the game. However, Bishop Carroll had to settle for a 21-yard field goal.
“That was huge,” Brandon Clark said. “We don’t like putting the ball on the ground, and it was huge only to allow a field goal rather than trailing by seven.”
It did not take long for the Panther offense to respond with two quick touchdown runs by senior quarterback Mercer Thatcher to give the Panthers a quick lead.
Edwards bounced back from the opening fumble with a 93-yard touchdown run off a kickoff and 63-yard run to start the second half.
Edwards credited his teammates for limiting a touchdown, but also having his back after a rough start. “After that opening fumble, Nathan Keener came up to me and said everything was going to be okay,” Edwards said. After that, I was ready to play.”
The junior running back finished the night with 278 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns.
All phases of the game were clicking for the Panthers in the first as the defense joined the scoring barrage with a pick-six by Kade Sheldon.
Entering the last minute of the second half, Derby held a 41-17 lead. The Golden Eagles fired back with 19 unanswered to pull the game within five, heading into the fourth quarter.
“That big lead was great," Edwards said, but offensively we have to keep our foot on the gas after half time."
With the offense lacking explosive plays in the second half, the defense was forced to step up. The front seven was able to put pressure on the quarterback and stop the run forcing six turnovers throughout the game.
"Our run defense did a good job,” Clark said “Our offense and special teams put them in a bind a lot with bad field position, but they held strong, but I was proud of our front seven."
Derby will travel to Salina South for its first road game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm on Friday, Sept. 24.