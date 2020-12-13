A contrast of styles fell in favor of Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday night.
Derby led or was tied with the hosts of Saturday’s AVCTL/GWAL Challenge matchup for the better part of the game’s first 24 minutes. However, a more paint-focused approach from its opposition was too much to overcome in the fourth quarter.
Panther starting guards Jameer Clemons and Fontaine Williams scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, but Williams’ last-second shot bounced off the rim in their 60-59 loss.
Crusader big men Henry Thengvall (6-foot-4) and Will Anciaux (6-foot-6) each scored 14 points, creating problems for coach Brett Flory’s bunch inside.
“They’re much stronger, taller and wider than we are,” Flory said. “We knew they were going to cause some problems with that and that we’d cause problems with our quickness. We were a lot better than we were better on Tuesday [against Salina South], but we’re not quite good enough yet.”
Derby compensated well with the size differential in the first half, hitting its first six 3-pointers and opening a 22-17 lead after the first quarter. Williams hit three over the first eight minutes.
Seven first-half treys from five different players nearly opened up a double-digit halftime lead, but Anciaux cut it to a 34-27 Derby lead at the break.
“Against that team, it’s hard to get to the hole,” the Derby coach said. “… They play a collapse defense and they allowed us to shoot 3s and we needed to.
The Panther lead grew to 10 points after Williams finished off an old-fashioned 3-point play. They had to fend off the first Crusader push after a 9-0 run made it a one-point game. A corner 3 from senior Isaac Ray pushed Derby’s lead back to 42-38 and it grew to six later in the period.
However, Thengvall’s lone triple of the game tied the game at 49-49 in the final seconds of the third quarter.
“We had a lead of 10 points and it didn’t hold,” Flory said. “We talked about that and right now… we’ve got to make another jump between now and Tuesday [vs. Maize]. It just wasn’t good enough yet.”
As Kapaun Mt. Carmel worked to its first lead since the first quarter, two baskets from Clemons is all Derby could muster in the first four minutes of the fourth period. A 3 from junior Amari Thomas and free throw from Williams cut the Kapaun lead to 58-57 with 3:37 remaining, but Derby was unable to overcome the hole.
Flory rewound Derby basketball in postgame, referencing the 2017-18 roster that also started 0-2 before finishing 16-8 and taking fourth in the Class 6A state tournament.
New starters, whether that be by transfer (Williams) or first-time career starts, will be a case for patience as 2020-2021 progresses.
“It’s a process to find roles,” Flory said. “… Unfortunately we haven’t had much time together, so for our group it’s about caring for the guy next to you and getting better each day. By the time March rolls around, I think we can be a very good team.”
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge (Dec. 12)—
DERBY: 22 12 15 10— 59
KMC: 17 10 22 11— 60
PANTHERS: Clemons 17, Williams 15, Ray 8, Parke 8, Thomas 6, Barger 5.
CRUSADERS: Anciaux 14, Thengvall 14, Stuhlsatz 12, Danitscheck 6, Johnson 4, Jones 3, Porter 3, Woodward 1.
at Salina South (Dec. 8)—
DERBY: 13 11 11 13— 48
SALINA SOUTH: 14 11 8 20— 53
PANTHERS: Thomas 11, Williams 9, Same 8, Ray 6, Clemons 4, Chadwick 4, Barger 4, Parke 2.
COUGARS: Jordan 16, Johnson 11, Junghans 8, Barber 6, Schreiber 6, Cox 2, McDaniel 2, Evans 2.