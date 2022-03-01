3-2-22 Derby Bowling

The Derby boys bowling squad won its regional with a team score of 3,517. Left to right, front row: coach Brent Cunningham, Alex Hedden, Colby Hedden, Dawson Baumgartner, coach Ryker Percival. Middle row: Jason Miller and Braden Boswell. Back row: Mason Blanck.

 COURTESY/EMILY HEDDEN

Last season, Derby bowling left the regional tournament empty-handed and motivated to roll over its competition in 2022. The Panthers dominated the regional tournament to take the title with a score of 3,517 at West Acres Bowl on Feb. 24.

Colby Hedden took fourth overall with a 678 series and was joined by Jason Miller and Braden Boswell inside the top 10 individual finishers. Miller placed eighth with a 646 series and Boswell bowled a 636 series to take ninth.

All six of the Panthers finished inside the top 40 out of 66 bowlers and got critical points from Dawson Baumgartner with a 13th overall finish, 530 from Alex Hedden with a 34th place finish and Mason Blanck, who rounded out Derby with a 517 series.

The Derby girls bowling squad qualified two bowlers for the state tournament at the regional. Morgan Henning continued to shine for the Panthers and took 13th overall with a 555 series. Dakota Rotramel also stepped up for Derby with a 553 series, right behind Henning in 14th place.

 The Panthers showed a lot of improvement in the final two meets of the season and took seventh at the regional with a 2,559 combined series. All five Derby bowlers finished inside the top 50.

The state bowling championship at Northrock Lanes is scheduled for March. 3. The boys are slated to begin at 8:50 a.m. with the girls starting at 12:30 p.m.

REGIONAL RESULTS (2/24)

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Derby 3517

2. Garden City 3442

3. Campus 3326

4. Wichita Northwest 3261

5. Wichita South 3210

6. Hutchinson 3178

7. Liberal 3047

8. Dodge City 2829

9. Wichita East 2719

10. Wichita North 2712

11. Wichita West 2071

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. V-Thoon Thanasouk (Campus) 742

2. Kaden Whitehurst (Garden City) 686

3. Ty Weilert (Garden City) 682

4. Colby Hedden (Derby) 678

5. Josh King (Liberal) 675

6. Emilio Deloera (Wichita NW) 675

7. Tyler Newell (Wichita South) 669

8. Jason Miller (Derby) 646

9. Braden Boswell (Derby) 636

10. Chaz Smith (Wichita South) 635

13. Dawson Baumgartner (Derby) 609

34. Alex Hedden (Derby) 530

40. Mason Blanck (Derby) 517

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Campus 3209

2. Garden City 3041

3. Wichita Northwest 2999

4. Dodge City 2886

5. Liberal 2627

6. Hutchinson 2627

7. Derby 2559

8. Wichita East 2273

9. Wichita West 2259

10. Wichita South 2119

11. Wichita North 1941

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Holly Bridges (Garden City) 630

2. Savannah Hsu (Campus) 613

3. Nicki Culp (Wichita South) 613

4. Kalee Stockstill (Wichita NW) 600

5. Kenzie Womack (Wichita NW) 585

6. Kyleigh Whitehurst (Garden City) 582

7. Avery Schippers (Wichita NW) 577

8. McKenzie Goupil (Campus) 567

9. Madison Walker (Campus) 567

10. Camryn Lenz (Dodge City) 566

13. Morgan Henning (Derby) 555

14. Dakota Rotramel (Derby) 553

46. Aleah Jones (Derby) 397

49. Lacey Baney (Derby) 382

50. Dailyn Calloway (Derby) 371

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.