Colby Hedden took fourth overall with a 678 series and was joined by Jason Miller and Braden Boswell inside the top 10 individual finishers. Miller placed eighth with a 646 series and Boswell bowled a 636 series to take ninth.
All six of the Panthers finished inside the top 40 out of 66 bowlers and got critical points from Dawson Baumgartner with a 13th overall finish, 530 from Alex Hedden with a 34th place finish and Mason Blanck, who rounded out Derby with a 517 series.
The Derby girls bowling squad qualified two bowlers for the state tournament at the regional. Morgan Henning continued to shine for the Panthers and took 13th overall with a 555 series. Dakota Rotramel also stepped up for Derby with a 553 series, right behind Henning in 14th place.
The Panthers showed a lot of improvement in the final two meets of the season and took seventh at the regional with a 2,559 combined series. All five Derby bowlers finished inside the top 50.
The state bowling championship at Northrock Lanes is scheduled for March. 3. The boys are slated to begin at 8:50 a.m. with the girls starting at 12:30 p.m.
REGIONAL RESULTS (2/24)
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Derby 3517
2. Garden City 3442
3. Campus 3326
4. Wichita Northwest 3261
5. Wichita South 3210
6. Hutchinson 3178
7. Liberal 3047
8. Dodge City 2829
9. Wichita East 2719
10. Wichita North 2712
11. Wichita West 2071
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. V-Thoon Thanasouk (Campus) 742
2. Kaden Whitehurst (Garden City) 686
3. Ty Weilert (Garden City) 682
4. Colby Hedden (Derby) 678
5. Josh King (Liberal) 675
6. Emilio Deloera (Wichita NW) 675
7. Tyler Newell (Wichita South) 669
8. Jason Miller (Derby) 646
9. Braden Boswell (Derby) 636
10. Chaz Smith (Wichita South) 635
13. Dawson Baumgartner (Derby) 609
34. Alex Hedden (Derby) 530
40. Mason Blanck (Derby) 517
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Campus 3209
2. Garden City 3041
3. Wichita Northwest 2999
4. Dodge City 2886
5. Liberal 2627
6. Hutchinson 2627
7. Derby 2559
8. Wichita East 2273
9. Wichita West 2259
10. Wichita South 2119
11. Wichita North 1941
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Holly Bridges (Garden City) 630
2. Savannah Hsu (Campus) 613
3. Nicki Culp (Wichita South) 613
4. Kalee Stockstill (Wichita NW) 600
5. Kenzie Womack (Wichita NW) 585
6. Kyleigh Whitehurst (Garden City) 582
7. Avery Schippers (Wichita NW) 577
8. McKenzie Goupil (Campus) 567
9. Madison Walker (Campus) 567
10. Camryn Lenz (Dodge City) 566
13. Morgan Henning (Derby) 555
14. Dakota Rotramel (Derby) 553
46. Aleah Jones (Derby) 397
49. Lacey Baney (Derby) 382
50. Dailyn Calloway (Derby) 371