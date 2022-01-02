The Hedden family has made quite the impression on Derby High School bowling. Matthew Hedden was the first to make his mark winning three state medals and helped lead Derby to a bowling state championship as a junior in 2017.
Now Derby is led by senior Alex and junior Colby Hedden, who are ready to make their own mark on Panther bowling.
The brothers were introduced to the game at a young age by their dad, who picked up bowling when he was in high school.
"Three years old is when I really started," Alex Hedden said. "Our dad wanted to get us all into bowling … Our older brother was already bowling, and he wanted us to get into it as well."
The brothers have come a long way and made the competition tight among the family.
"Any of us can beat each other on any given day now, but I would say that me and Colby have both passed our dad," Alex said. "He can beat us on any day as well, but I would say Matthew has all of us beat with his accomplishments with the 800 series and 300 games he has bowled."
The bowling tradition that the Heddens have created is a special one that the brothers do not take for granted.
"It is pretty cool because it is not something that runs deep in a lot of families," Alex said. "It set us up pretty great for what we can accomplish now."
Participating in a lifestyle sport allows the brothers the opportunity to practice whenever they want, a luxury many high school sports don't have.
"It's nice because we can go every day and practice if we want to," Alex said. "We don't practice all the time because bowling is a muscle memory sport, but to get better, you still need to go out and bowl."
Matthew Hedden graduated in 2018, the season before Alex was a freshman, so the two missed the chance to bowl for Derby together, but Alex and Colby are going into their second season competing at the varsity level for the Panthers.
The brothers know that it is special to compete with a sibling but are determined not to live under the shadow of the other.
"It is really fun, Colby said. "We don't want to live in a shadow, but it is really fun competing together."
Both brothers have their own strengths that help Derby bowling and are going to be called upon to be leaders this season.
"Colby is good at hype,” Alex said. "If he throws a good shot and gets a strike, he gets everyone pumped up."
"For Alex, he does a good job at staying focused, making a good shot," Colby said. “He makes sure everyone is on track, focused when we need to be and being the best leader of the team that we need."
The brothers are determined to reach the state tournament after missing out on a trip to Northrock Lanes after taking third in the sub-state meet. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only the top two teams qualified for state rather than the traditional top three.
"That was a big heartbreak for us; we were not expecting it at all,” Colby said. "That van ride back from Topeka is something that I never want to experience again, and I was only a sophomore at that point. It was a big heartbreak for sure."
The brothers have put goals in place to get back to the state championship tournament. For Alex, his goal is to keep his status as one of the top bowlers in the state and improve to be better than last season.
According to Colby, he wants to be a better leader on the team since he is an upperclassman and an experienced piece of the lineup. He also wants to work on the mental aspect of bowling and keep his head up after a bad shot.
The team is primed to make a run at another state title backed by a strong core of experienced bowlers. According to Alex, in the last two seasons the Panthers have only lost two seniors. Colby believes that the team's leadership is strong and can make a strong postseason push.
"I think we have a strong team," Colby said. "We did lose Andrew Harden, who was a pretty big leader from last year, but we have good leaders filling his shoes, so I feel like we have a strong shot at state.”