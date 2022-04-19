Derby faced off against Rockhurst and Olathe West in a pair of midseason challenges in Lawrence on April 16. The Panthers took game one against the Hawklets in a 6-4 win, but the offense struggled to keep innings alive in a 9-0 loss to Olathe West.
The Panthers trailed Rockhurst 1-0 in the third inning before loading the bases and getting a run on a walk by Drake Thatcher to tie the game. Karson Klima gave Derby the lead with a one-run single before Ryan Pierce and Kade Sheldon combined for four runs on a pair of two-run doubles.
Mitchell Johnson fanned nine in the win in 5-1/3 innings pitched and gave up four runs on three hits with four walks. The Hawklets threatened a comeback in the sixth with a three-run inning which was highlighted by a two-run single off of Cayden Brown. Brown only gave up one hit in 1-2/3 innings in relief with four strikeouts.
The Panther offense struggled to generate momentum in a 9-0 loss against the second-best team in the Class 6A East Regional standings, Olathe West, in game two of the day at Hoglund Ballpark at the University of Kansas.
Klima led Derby with a 2 for 3 evening at the plate as the Panthers only had six hits in the ballgame with a pair of walks and zero extra-base hits.
The Owls jumped out to an early lead with a six-run third inning and added runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh. Alec Stewart hit two of the three triples for Olathe West with an RBI.
Jack Scott earned the win for Olathe West in five innings with seven strikeouts, two walks and five hits. Peyton Bowers allowed only one hit in two innings of relief with four strikeouts.
Saben Seager was tabbed with the loss and gave up six runs, five earned, with five walks and no strikeouts in three innings.
Brown made his second relief appearance of the day with a two inning outing and gave up one unearned run with one hit, two strikeouts and two walks. Sheldon struck out three in two innings and allowed two runs, one earned on three hits with a walk.
Pitching shuts down Campus, offense crushes
Derby pitching limited Campus to only five runs on the day in a doubleheader drubbing on April 12.
The Panthers took a 19-5 win in the opening game and scored eight runs in the sixth inning to take a 15-0 victory in game two.
Seager collected six RBIs across the two games and went 4 for 5 with three doubles in game two. Braden Horn picked up five total RBIs on the day and Luke Westerman tallied four in game one.
The Panthers outscored the Colts 34-5 on the day and had 10 different players pick up an RBI. Westerman, Horn and Jaydon Jackson belted home runs in the sweep.
Colby Morgan tossed four innings in a win in game one and gave up five runs, one earned, on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Brown allowed one hit in two innings with a pair of strikeouts in a relief appearance.
Clayton Knoblock recorded the win in game two with a six-inning complete game with 10 strikeouts.
vs. Rockhurst (April 16)
ROCKHURST 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 4 4 2
DERBY 0 0 6 0 0 0 x 6 4 0
W: Johnson (DRBY) L: Dumsky (RHST)
2B: Pierce, Westerman, Sheldon (DRBY)
RBI: Pierce 2, Sheldon 2, Klima, D. Thatcher (DRBY); Damario 2, Stucky (RHST)
vs. Olathe West (April 16)
OLATHE W. 0 0 6 1 0 1 1 9 9 0
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 2
W: Scott (OW) L: Seager (DRBY)
2B: Warren (OW)
3B: Stewart 2, Bitge (OW)
RBI: Warren 2, Bitge 2, Carter, Stewart, Davis, Mattews (OW)
vs. Campus (Game One: April 12)
DERBY 3 2 4 0 4 6 - 19 22 2
CAMPUS 0 4 0 1 0 0 - 5 7 5
W: Morgan (DRBY) L: Caudillo (CAMP)
2B: D. Thatcher 2, Westerman 2, Horn 2, Pierce, Sheldon, M. Thatcher, Minton (DRBY); Sicard, Buller, Davis (CAMP)
HR: Westerman (DRBY)
RBI: Westerman 4, D. Thatcher 3, Pierce 2, Horn 2, M. Thatcher 2, Minton 2, Seager, Klima, Ruedy (DRBY); Davis 3, Buller 2 (CAMP)
vs. Campus (Game Two: April 12)
DERBY 2 1 0 2 2 8 - 15 12 3
CAMPUS 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 3
W: Knoblock L: Johnson (CAMP)
2B: Seager 3, Minton (DRBY)
HR: Horn, Jackson (DRBY)
RBI: Seager 5, Horn 3, Jackson 3, Minton, D. Thatcher (DRBY)