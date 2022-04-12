Derby softball took a triangular against Andover Central and Kapaun Mt. Carmel on April 8. The Panthers dominated game one against the Jaguars in an 8-0 win and wrapped up the day with a 13-6 comeback win over Kapaun.
Morgan Haupt struck out 12 in the complete-game win against Andover Central as the Panthers threatened to score in nearly every inning of the game, led by a two-RBI day by Raegan Jackson.
Seven Andover Central errors kept innings alive for Derby, and the aggressiveness on the basepaths helped the Panthers force quick errant throws.
Rylee Frager opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and a double by Jackson gave Haupt a 2-0 lead to work with. Kyler Demel collected an RBI on a double in the second. A sacrifice fly by Jackson and an error in the fourth gave the Panthers a 5-0 lead.
The Panthers scored three in the sixth, including a double by Chloe Enslinger to push the lead to 8-0.
An offensive spark late in the game propelled the Panthers to a 13-6 comeback win over Kapaun in game two of the day.
Trinity Kuntz and Haupt each recorded two RBIs apiece in the win. Haupt also earned her second win of the day in a relief appearance.
Starter Addy Canfield was cruising until the fifth inning when Kapaun captured a 6-5 lead. Canfield finished the night allowing six runs on nine hits with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. Haupt picked up her teammate with a strikeout to end the hot inning for Kapaun.
Trailing 6-5 heading into the home half of the fifth, the Panthers scored eight unanswered runs in the final two innings to seal the win. Derby scored five runs off seven Kapaun errors.
Haupt held the Crusaders scoreless the rest of the way as Derby tacked on four runs in the sixth to improve to 8-2 on the season.
vs. Andover Central (April 8)
A. CENTRAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7
DERBY 2 1 0 2 0 3 x 8 7 0
W: Haupt (4-2) (DRBY) L: Davis
2B: Jackson 2, Demel, Enslinger (DRBY); Woitle (AC)
RBI: Jackson 2, Demel, Enslinger, Frager, Haupt (DRBY)
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (April 8)
KAPAUN 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 8 12 7
DERBY 0 3 0 2 4 4 x 13 11 0
W: Haupt (5-2) (DRBY)
L: Wolgamuth (KMC)
2B: Castro (KMC)
3B: Grady, Kuntz (DRBY); White (KMC)
RBI: Haupt 2, Kuntz 2, Demel, Enslinger, Portela, Steinert (DRBY); Castro 4, White, Arguelles (KMC)
Panthers split Newton doubleheader
Derby bounced back from being no-hit in game one to split the first league doubleheader of the season against Newton on April 5.
Audrey Steinert led the charge for the Panthers in a 7-5 win in game two and went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Canfield (3-0) earned the win with seven strikeouts and two walks in 6.1 innings, and Haupt recorded her first save of the season.
The Railers had a one-out rally to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh, trailing 7-3, and pulled within two after a passed ball with two on and one out. Haupt closed the game with a strikeout and a ground out to end the comeback bid.
A two-run seventh inning was all Newton needed to defeat the Panthers in game one. Haupt (3-2) tossed six innings with nine strikeouts but got into trouble in the sixth after a pair of singles put two on with one out. A double broke the deadlock, and a passed ball scored the second run for the Railers.
Derby struggled to gain any offensive momentum with 15 strikeouts and every batter but Enslinger struck out at least once.
Derby faced off against Campus on April 12 to enter an extended break. The Panthers will return to action with a home doubleheader against Hutchinson on April 19.
vs. Newton (Game 1: April 5)
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
NEWTON 0 0 0 0 0 2 x 2 7 1
W: Livesay (NWTN) L: Haupt, (3-2) (DRBY)
2B: K. Cusick, Seidl (NWTN)
RBI: Seidl (NWTN)
vs. Newton (Game 2: April 5)
DERBY 0 4 2 0 1 0 0 7 4 2
NEWTON 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 5 4 4
W: Canfield, (3-0) (DRBY) L: Cusick (NWTN)
S: Haupt, (1) (DRBY)
2B: Steinert (DRBY)
RBI: Steinert 2, Portela, Jackson (DRBY); Sandoval, K. Cusick, Seidl (NWTN)