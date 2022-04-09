Derby softball took a triangular against Andover Central and Kapaun Mt. Carmel on April 8. The Panthers dominated game one against the Jaguars in an 8-0 win and wrapped up the day with a 13-6 comeback win over Kapaun.
Morgan Haupt stuck out 12 in the complete-game win against Andover Central as the Panthers threatened to score in nearly every inning of the game, led by a two-RBI day by Raegen Jackson.
Seven Andover Central errors kept innings alive for Derby, and the aggressiveness on the basepaths helped the Panthers force quick errant throws.
Rylee Frager opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and a double by Jackson gave Haupt a 2-0 lead to work with. Kyler Demel collected an RBI on a double in the second. A sacrifice fly by Raegan Jackson and an error in the fourth gave the Panthers a 5-0 lead.
The Panthers scored three in the sixth, including a double by Chloe Enslinger to push the lead to 8-0.
An offensive spark late in the game propelled the Panthers to a 13-6 comeback win over Kapaun in game two of the day.
Kuntz and Haupt each record two RBIs apiece in the win. Haupt also recorded her second win of the day in a relief appearance.
Derby held an early lead in game two of the day against Kapaun after a three-run third that included a sacrifice fly by Enslinger and a costly two-run Crusader error with two outs.
Kapaun scored two in the fourth to make it a 3-2 ballgame in the fourth, but the Panthers extended the lead on an RBI single by Audrey Steinert, followed by another costly Kapaun error.
Starter Addy Canfield was cruising until the fifth inning when Kapaun captured a 6-5 lead. Canfield finished the night allowing six runs on nine hits with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. Haput picked up her teammate with a strikeout to end the hot inning for Kapaun.
Trailing 6-5 heading into the home half of the fifth, the Panthers scored eight unanswered runs in the final two innings to seal the win.
After tying the game on a Kapaun error, the Panthers hit back-to-back triples to take an 8-6 lead. In the next at-bat, Derby scored its fourth of five runs off Kapaun errors to hold a commanding three-run lead.
Haput held the Crusaders scoreless the rest of the way as Derby tacked on four runs in the sixth to improve to 8-2 on the season.
vs. Andover Central (Friday, April 8)
ANDOVER CENTRAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7
DERBY 2 1 0 2 0 3 x 8 7 0
W: Haupt (4-2) (DRBY)
L: Davis
2B: Jackson 2, Demel, Enslinger (DRBY); Woitle (AC)
RBI: Jackson 2, Demel, Enslinger, Frager, Haupt (DRBY)
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (Friday, April 8)
KAPAUN 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 8 12 7
DERBY 0 3 0 2 4 4 x 13 11 0
W: Haupt (5-2) (DRBY)
L: Wolgamuth (KMC)
2B: Castro (KMC)
3B: Grady, Kuntz (DRBY); White (KMC)
RBI: Haupt 2, Kuntz 2, Demel, Enslinger, Portela, Steinert (DRBY); Castro 4, White, Arguelles (KMC)