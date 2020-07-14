The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has officially announced that football, men’s and women’s soccer and court volleyball will be moved to the spring. Cross country, half marathon and women’s tennis will remain in the fall.
In addition to the fall changes, all winter sports will not start until January and will not finish until April. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving. All bowling and indoor track and field will commence at the beginning of March.
Football
Practice start date: March 1, 2021
Games begin: March 25, 2021
No more than eight games through May 22, 2021
NJCAA Football Championship to be held on June 3, 2021
Men’s and Women’s Soccer
Practice start date: March 15, 2021
Games begin: April 2, 2021
No more than 14 games
All regular season, region and district competition completed by May 24, 2021
Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships beginning on June 2, 2021
Court Volleyball
Practice start date: January 11, 2021
Games begin: January 29, 2021
No more than 21 competitive dates
All regular season, region and district competition completed by April 3, 2021
NJCAA Volleyball Championships held April 15-17, 2021
The above changes will impact the following Derby fall sport graduates.
Cavion Walker (2020), Butler CC, football
Kevin Washington (2020), Butler CC, football
Ladell Clemons (2020), Coffeyville CC, football
Tre Washington (2020), Butler CC, football
Jordan Crone (2020), Hutchinson CC, women’s soccer
Britney Bayer (2019), Pratt CC, women’s soccer
Marah Franke (2019), Hutchinson CC, women’s soccer
Jay Fisher (2019), Iowa Western, football
Macie Ediger (2019), Allen CC, volleyball