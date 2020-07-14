NJCAA Plan of Action
COURTESY OF NJCAA ON TWITTER

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has officially announced that football, men’s and women’s soccer and court volleyball will be moved to the spring. Cross country, half marathon and women’s tennis will remain in the fall.

In addition to the fall changes, all winter sports will not start until January and will not finish until April. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving. All bowling and indoor track and field will commence at the beginning of March.

Football 

Practice start date: March 1, 2021 

Games begin: March 25, 2021 

No more than eight games through May 22, 2021 

NJCAA Football Championship to be held on June 3, 2021 

Men’s and Women’s Soccer 

Practice start date: March 15, 2021 

Games begin: April 2, 2021 

No more than 14 games 

All regular season, region and district competition completed by May 24, 2021 

Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships beginning on June 2, 2021 

Court Volleyball 

Practice start date: January 11, 2021 

Games begin: January 29, 2021 

No more than 21 competitive dates 

All regular season, region and district competition completed by April 3, 2021

NJCAA Volleyball Championships held April 15-17, 2021

The above changes will impact the following Derby fall sport graduates. 

Cavion Walker (2020), Butler CC, football 

Kevin Washington (2020), Butler CC, football 

Ladell Clemons (2020), Coffeyville CC, football 

Tre Washington (2020), Butler CC, football 

Jordan Crone (2020), Hutchinson CC, women’s soccer

Britney Bayer (2019), Pratt CC, women’s soccer

Marah Franke (2019), Hutchinson CC, women’s soccer

Jay Fisher (2019), Iowa Western, football 

Macie Ediger (2019), Allen CC, volleyball

0
0
0
0
0