Senior Sydney Nilles has now been an AVCTL-I all-league selection all four years in Derby.

Senior Sydney Nilles earned player of the year honors for AVCTL-I volleyball and was also named all-league all four years at Derby. Junior Sophie Connor joined her teammate on the first-team list and was a part of six selections for coach Shelby Kraus’ squad. Kraus also earned coach of the year honors.

AVCTL-I postseason all-league selections

1ST TEAM—

S: Sydney Nilles, SR, Derby

S: Marah Zenner, JR, Newton

OH/S: Peyton Froome, SR, Salina South

OH/DS: Sophie Connor, JR, Derby

OH/DS: Asha Regier, JR, Newton

OH/DS: Tina Robertson, SR, Hutchinson

OH/DS: Mallory Koehn, JR, Maize

2ND TEAM—

L: Heather Mills, SR, Derby

L: McKenzie Ontjes, SR, Hutchinson

L: Ashley Matthews, SR, Salina Central

S/OPP: Peyton Allen, SR, Hutchinson

S/OPP: Kenna Lane, SR, Maize

M/DS: Kelsey Huggans, SR, Campus

OPP: Tatum Boettjer, SO, Derby

HONORABLE MENTION—

OH/DS: Jalen Keener, SR, Derby

OH/DS: Bailey Miller, JR, Maize

OH/DS: Kiara Montey, SR, Salina South

OH/DS: Mylana Moore, SO, Campus

MB/DS: Lindsey Antonowich, JR, Newton

MB: Antigone Colon, JR, Derby

MB: Sydney Lentz, JR, Maize

MB: Victoria Maxton, SR, Salina South

OH: Gracie Rains, SO, Newton

OH: Capri Meyers, JR, Salina South

L: Olivia Antonowich, FR, Newton

OPP: Maliyah Johnson, FR, Hutchinson

S: Mariah Janda, JR, Salina South

COACH OF THE YEAR: Shelby Kraus, Derby

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sydney Nilles, Derby

