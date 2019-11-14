Senior Sydney Nilles earned player of the year honors for AVCTL-I volleyball and was also named all-league all four years at Derby. Junior Sophie Connor joined her teammate on the first-team list and was a part of six selections for coach Shelby Kraus’ squad. Kraus also earned coach of the year honors.
AVCTL-I postseason all-league selections
1ST TEAM—
S: Sydney Nilles, SR, Derby
S: Marah Zenner, JR, Newton
OH/S: Peyton Froome, SR, Salina South
OH/DS: Sophie Connor, JR, Derby
OH/DS: Asha Regier, JR, Newton
OH/DS: Tina Robertson, SR, Hutchinson
OH/DS: Mallory Koehn, JR, Maize
2ND TEAM—
L: Heather Mills, SR, Derby
L: McKenzie Ontjes, SR, Hutchinson
L: Ashley Matthews, SR, Salina Central
S/OPP: Peyton Allen, SR, Hutchinson
S/OPP: Kenna Lane, SR, Maize
M/DS: Kelsey Huggans, SR, Campus
OPP: Tatum Boettjer, SO, Derby
HONORABLE MENTION—
OH/DS: Jalen Keener, SR, Derby
OH/DS: Bailey Miller, JR, Maize
OH/DS: Kiara Montey, SR, Salina South
OH/DS: Mylana Moore, SO, Campus
MB/DS: Lindsey Antonowich, JR, Newton
MB: Antigone Colon, JR, Derby
MB: Sydney Lentz, JR, Maize
MB: Victoria Maxton, SR, Salina South
OH: Gracie Rains, SO, Newton
OH: Capri Meyers, JR, Salina South
L: Olivia Antonowich, FR, Newton
OPP: Maliyah Johnson, FR, Hutchinson
S: Mariah Janda, JR, Salina South
COACH OF THE YEAR: Shelby Kraus, Derby
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sydney Nilles, Derby