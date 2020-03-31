Each season, The Derby Informer recognizes the top accomplishments of Panther athletes. These selections are based on performances from the regular season and the postseason. The Lady Panthers earned a bid to their fifth-straight state tournament and Derby wrestling also saw a wrestler win a state title for the third year in a row.
**ADAM’S PICKS**
MOST OUTSTANDING TEAM
Lady Panther basketball
The numbers speak for themselves. Coach Jodie Karsak’s crew has won 20 or more games each of the last four seasons, tabulating an 87-9 overall record. It also tallied a 16-2 postseason record over that time frame. While its title run was cut by the state cancellation, Derby became one of 13 schools in state history to reach 20 or more state tournaments. It is also one
of seven schools in Class 6A history to reach four-consecutive state semifinals. While it does lose four seniors, including four-year starter Sydney Nilles, a bevy of talent remains for 2020-21.
MOST OUTSTANDING COACH
Jimmy Adams, Derby swimming
For nine years, AVCTL-I schools watched Maize hoist championships. That chapter has closed as Adams has sparked back-to-back Derby rosters to league titles. He was also named AVCTL-I coach of the year this season. The Panthers saw eight swimmers medal at league this past February.
MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE UNDERCLASSMAN
Maryn Archer, Derby basketball
The freshman was a constant forcw for Lady Panther basketball. Archer was one of three players to earn AVCTL-I honors and scored 10 or more points in 13 of Derby’s 23 games. She ended the season as the team’s leading scorer, tallying 11.5 points per game.
MOST OUTSTANDING MALE UNDERCLASSMAN
William McCabe, Derby swimming
Get ready to hear this sophomore’s name a lot in the next two years. At state swimming and diving in February, McCabe swam in the consolation finals of two races. He also set a new school record in the 500-yard freestyle 4:57.91. As one of coach Jimmy Adams’ most versatile swimmers, his trophy case will likely be bursting at the seams by the time he finishes his career as a Panther.
MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE ATHLETE
Sydney Nilles, Derby basketball
Nilles’ résumé is almost unparalleled at Derby High School. The senior played a major role in aiding the team back to the state tournament for a fifth-straight year, averaging 10.3 points over its last eight games. A four-year starter for the Lady Panthers, she earned her 11th all-league honor of her career when she was named AVCTL-I MVP for the 2019-20 season. It was her second league MVP of the year after earning the award in volleyball this past fall.
MOST OUTSTANDING MALE ATHLETE(S)
Cason Lindsey, Derby wrestling & Jordan Weve, Derby swimming
The ability to split these two athletes in our selections was impossible. Lindsey, who became the eighth Derby wrestler to win a state title since 2014, is also now a three-time state medalist. He has now wrestled in two championship matches and also became the third member of his family to win a state title. Weve was a three-time state qualifier at Derby, swimming in the consolation or championship finals each of the last two years. Both of those races, including a seventh-place finish in February, were the 100-yard butterfly (53.84). He also set a school record in the race this past season.