The Derby Dolphins wrapped up another successful summer under first-year head coach Sam Pinkerton. The influx of new swimmers and retiring talent helped the Dolphins compete all season.
“I thought the season went really well,” Pinkerton said. “We had an increase in our numbers and were able to remain competitive throughout the season. We emphasized fun, form, and technique.”
Pinkerton and the coaching staff were happy to see a large number of new swimmers join the squad this summer and were excited to see them compete using the new techniques they learned throughout the year.
“In the summertime for the new swimmers, the main focus is learning the technique,” Pinkerton said. “Just learning the basics of swimming and how to swim properly. It doesn’t matter how strong you are – if you don’t have a proper technique, you will not be able to compete at a high level, so we preach technique, form and adding strength on top of that.”
It is rewarding to see it start to click for the new swimmers, and seeing that hard work start to pay off is encouraging for the athletes and the coaches. Pinkerton said it can be frustrating for a kid when they don’t see results, but once it clicks for them and seeing how excited it makes them makes it all worth it.
A big part of an individual sport like swimming is competing against yourself. There also is that element of competition. There is the hardware on the line, and it is easy to start comparing yourself to another individual once the medals and ribbons are passed out. What Pinkerton tells his athletes is that the only person they are competing against is themselves.
“What I have been trying to emphasize with the kids is that it doesn’t matter how you compare to anyone else on the team because it is an individual sport,” Pinkerton said. “The only thing that matters is how you compare to yesterday’s version of yourself. If you are getting better every day, that is all we ask.”
Pinkerton said the best meet of the season came at the league meet in Winfield on July 15-16, where the boys team placed first, the girls placed second and the team took a runner-up trophy. It was the meet where the team put together a solid outing, and Pinkerton saw a lot of record swims.
The Dolphins took a smaller team to the district meet on July 22-23, and Pinkerton said it went well. The standout performance came from Flint Hickerson, who placed first in three events at the meet. It would have qualified him for the championship meet, but he aged out of his division days before the final meet, so he will not be able to compete.
“We explained it to him throughout the summer,” Pinkerton said. “It really stinks, but he is not the only kid who will get in a position like that, but he was able to collect quite a bit of hardware at the district meet.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.