Derby Dolphins

The Derby Dolphins saw an increase in numbers this season and had success at the league meet. The team took second place behind a first-place finish by the boys and a runner-up finish by the girls.

The Derby Dolphins wrapped up another successful summer under first-year head coach Sam Pinkerton. The influx of new swimmers and retiring talent helped the Dolphins compete all season.

“I thought the season went really well,” Pinkerton said. “We had an increase in our numbers and were able to remain competitive throughout the season. We emphasized fun, form, and technique.”

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.