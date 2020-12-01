As the fall calendar closes, the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) and its board of directors have outlined new directives for winter sports.
The board of directors, which is comprised of 78 representatives from each Kansas League and other government entities, met for a Tuesday, Nov. 24 special meeting. They confirmed temporary policies for admission of fans, scheduling and the annual winter moratorium.
These rules were given to the board of directors following unanimous approval of the KSHSAA executive board, which is made up of nine representatives of each Kansas classification, an elected president and two from the state board of education.
The nearly four-hour ZOOM meeting adjusted what was originally presented to the board of directors. Through a series of amendments, competition will begin on Dec. 1, 2020 and end on Dec. 22. Practices can resume on Jan. 3, 2021, before a competition date of Jan. 8. The final vote of this policy was approved, 41-24.
They later approved the same rules for middle school athletics and activities, which have already started and allow them to continue as normal.
“There were specific action items that needed to be addressed and [member schools] had the opportunity to weigh in through their representatives,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said. “It’s a large body to work through … very methodically, moved through that process and I’m pleased kids will have the opportunity to participate.”
A state-appointed sports medicine advisory committee originally suggested that all activities be paused until two weeks after the new year, opening on Jan. 15, 2021. The date was based on the two-week incubation period of potential COVID-19 transmission following New Year’s Day.
Derby District Activities Director Russell Baldwin was not a part of the Nov. 24 voting, but spoke to the Informer following the approval of the new guidelines.
“The [lengthened] moratorium gives us an extra couple of days to say, ‘hey, if you’re not feeling good, don’t come back to practice,’” Baldwin added.
A 59-15 vote made a change to invitational tournaments. Both high school and middle school basketball tournaments can be held, but only four teams can be playing at the same time. Wrestling tournaments will be capped at 112 participants and no more than eight teams.
No limits were placed on competition dates, allowing schools to still fill maximum schedules for basketball, bowling, swimming/diving and wrestling.
The biggest changes, while temporary, will come in fan attendance. No spectators will be allowed through Jan. 28, 2021, after a 50-26 vote. An amendment was proposed to allow two tickets per participant, but was voted down, 46-29.
A uniform policy for all Kansas schools had been coveted and that can now be enforced. District officials on the board of directors discussed the difficulty of some schools enforcing certain policies stronger than others.
Baldwin noted the difficulty of placing a uniform policy, specifically with the different size of gyms and that some facilities offer benefits that other districts don’t have.
The Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail was exploring a policy that would have allowed two fans per participant, but the state wanted to have each school operate by the same rules.
“Take a potential of 120 fans that could sit in our gym and put it [in a school of a smaller size],” Baldwin said. “That’s why KSHSAA was saying we need to be consistent … most everyone has the same amount of basketball players, but not everyone has a way to keep them from congregating.”
The policy could be altered in a future special board meeting ahead of the Jan. 28 expiration date.
The district will continue to offer the NFHS network for online viewership. Baldwin said they’re also exploring YouTube and Facebook broadcasts for multiple sports.
“Our schedule might be tweaked here and there, but we’re wanting to get as many of these events online as we can,” Baldwin added.