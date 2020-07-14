DHS new gym floor 2020
Derby High School has wrapped up renovations inside its gymnasium. The recently finished gym floor has three separate stains. Pictured is the green block “D” that is now featured through the district, including the hallway outside the gymnasium and the new turf at Panther Stadium. The renovation comes one year after replacing its bleachers with all green sets with DHS written across the front. Panthers is written in capital letters across each baseline.

The recently-finished gym floor has three separate stains. A typical stain occupies all spaces outside the 3-point line. A much darker stain sits inside that line, but it’s lighter inside the lane.
