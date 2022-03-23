Derby softball might have been the spring sport hit the hardest with the loss of key players. The Panthers lost six seniors and a pair of underclassmen that had provided a lot of production. Head coach Christy Weve is working through several lineup adjustments with young talent heading into the season.
“We do not have [our roster] set in stone. One day we have it figured out, and another day we don’t,” Weve said. “It is changing every day … but all the girls are working hard, have great attitudes and some kids are stepping up, which is what you like to see.”
The Panthers are happy to have pitchers senior Morgan Haupt and sophomore Addy Canfield back in the circle. Haupt gained a lot of experience for Derby last season with 88 innings pitched with 105 strikeouts.
Coach Weve is delighted to see Canfield return in full after missing a large portion of the season while recovering from a knee injury. She still finished the season with 27 strikeouts in 30.1 innings. Freshman Cali Kuntz could be a solid third option in relief for Derby, and her different pitching style makes her a threat.
The second half of the battery, junior Trinity Kuntz, returns as the catcher for the Panthers, and junior Rylee Frager will also be back at first base.
The rest of the infield will be a total flip from last season, and Weve plans to move senior Audrey Steinert from center field to second base. Weve said that Steinert has stepped up and filled the role and has been a solid leader in her time at Derby.
“Steinert knows we need her to come into the infield for us, and she has had a great attitude about it and has come in and adjusted quite well,” Weve said. “I can’t complain about her attitude about making the switch. She is a natural leader, has always been one to speak up and be a positive role model and fill that way in the infield. Especially with a brand new infield.”
The Panthers have battles for the starting spots at shortstop and third base early in the season. Weve is looking at sophomore Avery Johnson and freshman Raegan Jackson to fill in at shortstop, while Jackson and junior Chloe Enslinger are solid options at the hot corner.
Weve plans to move junior Mady Grady from left field to center, placing sophomore Addy Foster in left field, but will have to decide the right girl to take right field. Both junior Sara Portela and sophomore Kyler Demel are candidates for the starting spot.
Derby has a lot to replace offensively for last year, and Steinert could be the leadoff hitter to start the season. Steinert was the team leader in average (.452), walks (16), and stolen bases (20), among several other offensive categories. Trinity Kuntz was second on the team in RBIs (29) and could provide some offensive production in a cleanup spot. Speed could be the difference for the Panthers, and the effective short game might be the offensive mindset.
“Foster, Grady and Steinert were so fast on the base paths, so we will have a lot of speed,” Weve said. “I feel like as a team, we are pretty quick this year, so we will probably be doing a lot of the short game and using our speed to our advantage.”
Derby will have a tough test early in its opening weekend of the season with a tournament in Valley Center. Having the opportunity to see the roster against an experienced team gives the coaches some time to see what needs to change in the lineup.
“It is not bad because you might as well see what you have,” Weve said. “Sometimes, if you play an inexperienced team early, it gives you a false sense of security. There are some good teams at the tournament, so we will see what we’ve got from the beginning.”