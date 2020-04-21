Aliyah Myers wasn’t initially sure if junior college basketball was right for her.
The Derby graduate was pursuing college options after high school and she found herself focusing on four-year institutions and not wanting to go through recruiting again after her sophomore year. Understanding that she had aspirations to play at the D-I and D-II level, JUCO basketball was the road to take.
Myers said Kansas City Kansas Community College (KCKCC) coach Joe McKinstry was at first surprised to find out she was still unsigned, but the two found a quick connection.
“There were multiple JUCOs that reached out to me, but I had heard a lot of good things about the school,” Myers said. “They’ve had a big run of success, winning a pair of national championships and in the year before I came. It’s a really good winning program like Derby.”
That meeting has paid off for both parties.
KCKCC, who was coming off a national championship in 2018-19, finished its season with a 25-7 record. Even as a freshman, the former Lady Panther was all over the floor for the Blue Devils.
Having been previously labeled a “junkyard dog” defensively, Myers’ game is as well rounded as it has been through high school and college. She finished the season with 11.5 points per contest, including double figures in 17 of KCKCC’s last 20 games.
It wasn’t a matter of if, but when for the guard. Having seen her numbers climb each year at Derby, she has been on a trajectory of becoming a more consistent scorer. Results have been pouring in now as her career progresses.
“I was hesitant to shoot and Coach would tell me to shoot with confidence,” Myers said. “It was just in my head and I was then able to [just play].”
Myers hasn’t minded her reputation as a defender, but also has reaped the benefits of finding new ways to score versus only spotting up on or inside the perimeter.
She said she also credits McKinstry for allowing her to work through the adjustments of the college game and getting more comfortable on the court.
“Obviously the games are longer and it was nerve-racking at first,” she said. “… He’d tell me to just go out there and make plays. If I messed up I just needed to learn from my mistakes. If you messed up, he did a really good job of letting us continue to play when we’d mess up.”
Three of KCKCC’s seven losses came against Labette County Community College, including its season finale. That particular game was Myers’ season-high in scoring with 25 points and 5-of-9 shooting from behind the arc.
The box score and her results didn’t correlate emotionally, but walking off the court in Parsons that day stirred Myers and she wants that to translate to results as a sophomore.
“I was, of course, really upset that we didn’t win, but mostly for our sophomores too,” she said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished for the season and what I was able to do in that game, but a win is what was most important.”
Myers is one of seven former Lady Panthers that has signed or is currently playing college basketball. That represents almost half of the program’s graduates that have played collegiately since 1991. She is also a part of a group of five in her class that signed to play at the next level. They are the only graduating class to produce more than two signees over that window.
“I think about that a lot and I realize that I really got to play with some of the best athletes in our area,” she said. “… I’m super excited for the players [still to come] because we have something so special in that program.”