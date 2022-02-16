After two seasons of early exits, junior Cole Molloy is set on making state for the first time for Derby.
“I’m ready, and I am pretty determined to reach state,” Molloy said. “If I don’t, I am not going to be very happy.”
Molloy believes his focus has been sharper than the previous seasons and feels like he is in better shape at 113. He has worked hard to maintain the proper weight and said it isn’t extremely hard for him to keep it off after hitting his target weight.
While working on his own craft in the summer with SC Punisher and Air Capitol Wrestling, Molloy spent time helping at the Derby junior wrestling camp.
Being a part of Derby wrestling since he was 4 years old, Molloy has spent a lot of time in the Derby High School practice gym. Over the summer, he was part of a group of high school wrestlers that gave back to teach the next generation of Derby wrestlers, something he wished he had known as a kid.
“[Working with the camp] was fun. When I was a kid, I would have loved to have those guys in there helping me out,” Molloy said. “It is just cool because you are there, and they look up to you. You really have to set a good example, and it is good to help them out.”
This season, Molloy has a 26-7 record and is ranked third in 6A at 113 in the Feb. 8 Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings.
He has been staying loose and not overthinking during matches. Molloy has also seen improvements in his stance and footwork, which has really helped this season.
“My stance has gotten a lot better,” Molloy said. “I haven’t had the best stance or footwork, but I have gotten a lot better on my feet since the last couple of seasons. You don’t want to be standing there flat-footed and not moving your feet because then opponents can get in with a shot pretty easily. So if you are moving your feet and not staying in the same spot, you should be alright.”
Possible rematches against the top two ranked individuals in his weight class, Nolan Bradley of Lawrence Free State and Jon Morrison of Washburn Rural, are the matchups Molloy is looking forward to heading into regionals. Both will be in Derby’s regional at Wichita Southeast on Feb. 18-19.
Matchups at previous tournaments are crucial to remember in wrestling because that is some of the only scouting that a person gets to do – taking that information and using it in critical, must-win situations.
“Throughout the season, you will see people wrestle at tournaments and stuff, and that’s really all the scouting you get to do,” Molloy said. “If you know what they are going to do, you can work to defend that. If you know what they can’t stop, you can work on that. It just depends on how much you have wrestled the person.”
Molloy is a key piece of a squad that is one of the top-ranked teams in the KWCA rankings and believes that Derby has a chance to make a push for the state title. However, he said that the team has not performed at its best yet and can reach its peak performance this postseason.
“I think at our best, we can place top two and maybe win state,” Molloy said. “At our best with everyone wrestling good, doing their best to fight for them and their team, we have a chance to get the title.”