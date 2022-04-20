Small mistakes proved to be the difference in the 3-2 loss against Hutchinson in game one of a doubleheader on April 19. From ten left on base to a pair of errors that created a pair of Salthawk runs, the Panthers walked into the postgame meeting, counting the missed opportunities left on the table.
Derby held an early lead with an RBI by Luke Westerman in the first inning and an RBI by Karson Klima in the third inning, making it a 2-0 ballgame early.
Hutchinson tied the game in the fourth inning and took the lead in the fifth after three walks loaded the bases, and a runner came into score on an infield grounder when Westerman’s threw to Jaydon Jackson at home bounced out of his glove.
Derby’s best chance to take game one came in the seventh with runners at the corners with no outs. Westerman stole second, but the shortstop cut off the throw from the catcher and threw to the third baseman to tag a leaning Saben Seager. After an out moved the tying run to third and the winning run at second with a walk and stolen base, Kade Sheldon popped out in foul territory to end the ballgame.
The Panthers only struck out twice in the ballgame with eight hits, while Derby struck out eight and only one earned run among the three pitchers. Starter Colby Morgan threw 3.1 innings and allowed two runs, none earned, with three walks and four strikeouts. Cole Minton gave up one run in .2 with two walks. Mercer Thatcher gave up one hit with four walks and four strikeouts in three innings of work.
Derby bounced back in game two with a 9-2 win. Drake Thatcher and Colton Ruedy picked up two RBIs apiece in the win.
The Panthers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead with runs in the first three innings. After the Salthawks scored two in the top of the sixth inning, Derby responded with four in the bottom of the inning, where Drake Thatcher hit a two-run triple, and Ruedy picked up his second RBI of the day. Klima and Sheldon also collected RBIs in the win.
Clayton Knoblock struck out five with a walk in three innings of one-hit ball. Westerman and Drake Thatcher each tossed two innings and combined for five strikeouts. Thatcher gave up two runs in the sixth.
The Panthers will face Maize on April 22.
vs. Hutchinson (Game One: Tuesday, April 19)
HUTCHINSON 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 5 1
DERBY 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 2
W: Franz (HUTCH)
L: Thatcher (DRBY)
S: Newquist (HUTCH)
2B: Seager, Klima (DRBY); N/A (HUTCH)
RBI: Westerman, Klima (DRBY); N/A (HUTCH)
vs. Hutchinson (Game Two: Tuesday, April 19)
HUTCHINSON 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 3 2
DERBY 1 1 3 0 0 4 X 9 9 1
W: Knoblock (DRBY)
L: Eckoff (HUTCH)
2B: Seager (DRBY); N/A (HUTCH)
3B: D. Thatcher (DRBY); N/A (HUTCH)
RBI: D. Thatcher 2, Ruedy 2, Klima, Sheldon (DRBY); N/A (HUTCH)