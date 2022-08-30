Tori Miller

 COURTESY/CHRISTIAN HICKS

Derby alum Tori Miller was hired as the Technical Coordinator for the volleyball program at the University of Kansas in August. She was a member of the Jayhawks as a defensive specialist from 2014-18 and earned academic all-conference honors all four years. Kansas reached the NCAA tournament throughout her playing tenure. Miller was a part of a team that won the Big 12 title in 2016 and reached the Final Four in 2015.

After her time on the court, Miller was a Director of Operations at Kansas before heading to Wichita State to be a graduate assistant. In 2021, Miller was the Director of Volleyball Operations at Air Force before returning to her alma mater this fal

