The Northrock Lanes bowling alley fell silent as Derby senior Jason Miller went into his final frames with a perfect game on the line during the Great Plains Invitational on
Jan. 29.
Miller had bowled a few perfect games in his 14 years of bowling, but this one was different because it was at a sanctioned meet. He had been close to a 300 several times before, but this time he was not going to be denied.
“When I got up in the 10th frame, I told myself that it is just another shot and I needed to focus up and throw where I needed to throw it,” Miller said. “As long as I do my part, the ball will do the rest of the work. When I got to the 12th frame, it started to get to me. I told myself that it was up to the ball, the lane, and the pins; there was nothing else I could do. I threw it, and I loved the shot. I put my hand up in the air as soon as I threw it because I knew it was a great shot. I watched it hit, they all fell, and it was a big celebration.”
The mental aspect of bowling is a key piece that Miller puts a lot of emphasis on, along with staying focused and not counting strikes in situations with a big game on the line.
According to Miller, the pause of meet play during his final frames were the most nerve-wracking moments of his perfect game, and he would have rather have everyone continue bowling because that is what he is used to having around him.
The confidence has been building at every meet this season, and Miller said that has helped him individually as well as the entire team.
At the Derby Meet on Feb. 1, Miller helped lead the boy’s team to a 2932 total, the highest recorded in the state this season. Miller also recorded the highest series at 798 and the highest game at 280.
“It’s not only building confidence in myself, especially knowing that I can do it,” Miller said. “It is a big hill to climb, and once you get to the top of the hill, you think that you can stay there, and the same goes for the team.”
Miller has a different delivery than the average bowler. He prefers to use the two-handed technique to help generate more speed and hook to his shot. According to Miller, he is able to throw the ball nearly 20.5 miles per hour, whereas a traditional bowler may only max at 17 miles per hour.
Call it curiosity or defiance, but Miller adopted the two-handed approach after watching professional bowler Jason Belmonte master the technique in the pro circuit.
“I started bowling the traditional way, but there is a player in the professional tour named Jason Belmonte who showed off the two-hand style and really kicked it off,” Miller said. “I adopted the style from him.”
Miller was inspired by the style and practiced it whenever he could despite being told by his parents to stop trying to learn it.
“I saw him do it and wanted to try it,” Miller said. “My parents told me to stop messing around, but I kept doing it over and over, and they still told me to stop and I just didn’t. When I turned 11 or 12, I started only throwing it that way, and I have done it that way ever since.”
Miller is a part of a team with a ton of experience, returning five of the six top bowlers from last season. The team is focused on making it back to state after suffering a significant letdown last season. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only the top two teams of the regional made it as opposed to the traditional three teams. Miller and the Panthers do not want to have that disappointment this year and also feel like they have a shot at the state title.
“Five of us are returning and felt the letdown, and those who are coming back absolutely want it,” Miller said. “We definitely have a shot at the state title; we just need to stay focused and do our best. We just have to keep doing what we do.”