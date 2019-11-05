Derby and Derby North Middle Schools each brought home top-five finishes at the Wichita Suburban League Championships on Oct. 14.
Piper Hula of Derby Middle School, who finished third at the league meet, also had a stretch of finishing first in five-straight meets. Eli Monge and Katie Hazen of Derby North Middle School finished in the top three of each of their last four meets.
DMS & DNMS individual XC results (last four meets)
Oct. 1 – Wellington Invite
Eli Monge, DNMS (2nd)
Katie Hazen, DNMS (2nd)
Oct. 3 – Winfield Invite
Piper Hula, DMS (1st)
Eli Monge, DNMS (2nd)
Katie Hazen, DNMS (2nd)
Ayden McFarren, DNMS (2nd)
Landen Tucker, DMS (5th)
Caron Griffin, DNMS (5th)
Lucas Kreutzer, DMS (7th)
Riley Beasley, DMS (7th)
Cydnee Adams, DNMS (8th)
Collin Meyer, DMS (9th)
Oct. 8 – Mulvane Invite
Piper Hula, DMS (1st)
Eli Monge, DNMS (2nd)
Katie Hazen, DNMS (2nd)
Paytyn Shelton, DMS (10th)
Lucas Kreutzer, DMS (10th)
Riley Beasley, DMS (10th)
Oct. 14 – Wichita Suburban League Meet
Eli Monge, DNMS (2nd)
Katie Hazen, DNMS (2nd)
Piper Hula, DMS (3rd)
DMS & DNMS Team XC results (top 5 finishes, results received at time of publication)
Sept. 5 – Clearwater Invite
7 G DMS (3rd)
7 B DMS (4th)
8 B DMS (2nd)
Sept. 10 – Valley Center Invite
7 G DNMS (2nd)
8 G DNMS (3rd)
Sept. 17 – Lake Afton Invite
7 G DMS (2nd)
7 G DNMS (2nd)
7 G DNMS (2nd)
7 B DNMS (5th)
8 G DNMS (3rd)
8 G DMS (1st)
Sept. 23 – Derby Invite
7 G & 8 G DNMS (1st)
7 G DMS (2nd)
7 B DMS (3rd)
7 B DNMS (4th)
Oct. 1 – Wellington Invite
7 G DNMS (2nd)
8 G DNMS (4th)
Oct. 3 – Winfield Invite
7 G & 7 B DNMS (1st)
8 G DNMS (2nd)
Oct. 8 – Mulvane Invitational
7 G DNMS (2nd)
8 G DNMS (3rd)
Oct. 14 – Wichita Suburban League Championships
7 G DNMS (2nd)
8 G DNMS (5th)