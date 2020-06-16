Three new inductees are headed to the Derby Hall of Fame.
The 2020 selections are Derby’s all-time winningest football coach Tom Young, 2009 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year Joanna McFarland and former MLB pitcher Dave Sanders.
Selections are based off of nominations and then selected by a committee in the school district. The inductions will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 against Salina South. The game is also Homecoming for Derby High School.
TOM YOUNG—
Young spent 21 years in Derby, accumulating 172 wins and the school’s first state championship in 1994. It was the last of three career state titles. Young, who spent 44 years coaching, is also the only coach in state history to win a state championship at three different schools (Derby, Hanover, Wellington). At the time of his 2014 retirement, Young’s 343 career wins sat second in state history behind Silver Lake’s CJ Hamilton (381 wins).
JOANNA MCFARLAND—
McFarland, who was a four-time all-state selection with Lady Panther basketball and a 2009 graduate, was also the 2009 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Kansas. She averaged 26.8 points per game as a senior and owns the school’s single-game scoring record at 47 points. She was also the No. 38 overall recruit in the ESPN HoopGurlz national rankings. McFarland, who also played volleyball and participated in track and field, will join her sister Jackie in the Hall of Fame.
DAVE SANDERS—
Sanders who is a 1997 Derby graduate, was a sixth-round selection of the Chicago White Sox in 1999. He made his MLB debut in 2003, pitching in 20 games and was a part of its World Series roster.