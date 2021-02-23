A disqualification in the state meet is as difficult of a pill to swallow as any for a swimmer.
Poised to medal in his two individual events, junior Will McCabe was DQ’d in the 200 IM before later placing fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:50.71).
An early turn after the first 25 yards of the event snagged McCabe, but coach Jimmy Adams said his junior still came within a half-second of his school record in the event.
“I can’t imagine what he would have done [with his final time] if this hadn’t happened,” Adams said. “He knew his race was over after the first 25, but he stayed out there and stayed competitive.”
Adams sat down with his junior before his 500-yard freestyle and offered words of encouragement. McCabe channeled that frustration to a new school record in the race, besting his previous record by four seconds.
“We chatted for a few minutes and he was upset,” Adams said. “I told him, ‘you can either let it ruin the rest of your meet or go out there and get after it.’ He was angry and mad and he needed to take it out in the swimming pool.”
Sophomore Kael Ramsey put an exclamation point on his first year as a diver, placing 19th.
Even with Derby’s routine success in diving, Adams said Ramsey defied expectations for someone who just started in early December.
“He almost made the finals,” Adams said. “It was pretty impressive for a first-year diver. Coach [Ron] Meisch has done an incredible job of taking kids off
the street and putting them in state. It’s nuts.”
The longtime coach will also have to say goodbye to a trio of seniors who qualified for state this year and were integral pieces of its three-peat of league championships. Trent Voth qualified in four events (PR’d in each), while Magnus Moeder and Peyton Lake each qualified in three.
“All three will be hard to replace,” Adams said. “It’s because of their swimming and their leadership … you couldn’t have asked for a better way to send them off. I think back to when they were freshmen and wondering what they’d do for us. They’ve turned out to be some of the best swimmers we’ve had.”
6A STATE BOYS SWIM & DIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS (Feb. 19)
200-yard medley relay
12. Derby (Trent Voth, William McCabe, Magnus Moeder, Peyton Lake), 1:43.65
200-yard freestyle
24. Peyton Lake, Derby, 1:56.28
200-yard IM
23. Trent Voth, Derby, 2:14.31
1-meter diving
19. Kael Ramsey, Derby, 227.20
100-yard freestyle
22. Peyton Lake, Derby, 51.65
500-yard freestyle
5. Will McCabe, Derby, 4:50.71
200-yard freestyle relay
18. Derby (Magnus Moeder, Jack Tayrien, Brendan Swindle, Heath Nickel), 1:36.48
100-yard backstroke
24. Trent Voth, Derby, 59.79
400-yard freestyle relay
13. Derby (Peyton Lake, Magnus Moeder, Trent Voth, William McCabe), 3:24.38
TEAM SCORES
1. BV West, 331
2. Olathe East, 252
3. SM East, 232
4. BV Northwest, 144
5. SM South, 131
6. Olathe South, 117
7. Wichita East, 115
8. BV North, 112
8. SM North, 112
10. SM Northwest, 99
20. Derby, 32