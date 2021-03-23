Take a look at what's for Derby sports as well as the local bowling honor roll.
SCORES & SCHEDULES
Thursday, March 25
2p, V softball vs. Life Prep Academy in Valley Center Tournament
Friday, March 26
TBD, V softball vs. TBD in Valley Center Tournament
5p, JV girls soccer at Wichita Northwest
6:30p, V girls soccer at Wichita Northwest
Saturday, March 27
TBD, V softball vs. TBD in Valley Center Tournament
TBD, V softball vs. TBD in Valley Center Tournament
Monday, March 29
4p, C-team baseball doubleheader at Campus
6p, V girls soccer vs. Wichita Heights in Titan Classic at Wichita South
Tuesday, March 30
3p JV boys tennis at Ark City Invitational
3:30p V girls swimming at Hutchinson Invitational
Wednesday, March 31
TBD: V girls soccer vs TBD in Titan Classic at Wichita South
DERBY BOWL HONOR ROLL
Men’s High Game: Jim Poston, Allen Temple, James Hall… 300
Men’s High Series: Mike McClaskey… 807
Women’s High Game: Dawn Frank… 258
Women’s High Series: Dawn Frank… 712
Senior Men’s High Game: Eddie Sarchet… 248
Senior Men’s High Series: Kenny Faulkerson… 680
Senior Women’s High Game: Diana Garland… 215
Senior Women’s High Series: Joyce Anderson… 580
Bumper Boy High Game: Liam Coffman… 69
Bumper Girl High Game: Stella Meisch… 65
Bantam Boy High Game: Joel Daigle… 95
Bantam Boy High Series: Joel Daigle… 181
Bantam Girl High Game: Brecken Philbrick… 73
Bantam Girl High Series: Madison Frank… 139
Prep Boy High Game: Jacob Holzman… 162
Prep Boy High Series: Jacob Holzman… 358
Prep Girl High Game: Laykynn Moss… 109
Prep Girl High Series: Laykynn Moss… 308
JR/MJR Boy High Game: Tyler Huffman… 270
JR/MJR Boy High Series: Tyler Huffman… 694
JR/MJR Girl High Game: Taylor Truesdale… 179
JR/MJR Girl High Series: Taylor Truesdale… 470