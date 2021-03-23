Derby Informer Sports Report

Take a look at what's for Derby sports as well as the local bowling honor roll.

SCORES & SCHEDULES

Thursday, March 25

2p, V softball vs. Life Prep Academy in Valley Center Tournament

Friday, March 26

TBD, V softball vs. TBD in Valley Center Tournament

5p, JV girls soccer at Wichita Northwest

6:30p, V girls soccer at Wichita Northwest

Saturday, March 27

TBD, V softball vs. TBD in Valley Center Tournament

TBD, V softball vs. TBD in Valley Center Tournament

Monday, March 29

4p, C-team baseball doubleheader at Campus

6p, V girls soccer vs. Wichita Heights in Titan Classic at Wichita South

Tuesday, March 30

3p JV boys tennis at Ark City Invitational

3:30p V girls swimming at Hutchinson Invitational

Wednesday, March 31

TBD: V girls soccer vs TBD in Titan Classic at Wichita South

DERBY BOWL HONOR ROLL

Men’s High Game: Jim Poston, Allen Temple, James Hall… 300

Men’s High Series: Mike McClaskey… 807

Women’s High Game: Dawn Frank… 258

Women’s High Series: Dawn Frank… 712

Senior Men’s High Game: Eddie Sarchet… 248

Senior Men’s High Series: Kenny Faulkerson… 680

Senior Women’s High Game: Diana Garland… 215

Senior Women’s High Series: Joyce Anderson… 580

Bumper Boy High Game: Liam Coffman… 69

Bumper Girl High Game: Stella Meisch… 65

Bantam Boy High Game: Joel Daigle… 95

Bantam Boy High Series: Joel Daigle… 181

Bantam Girl High Game: Brecken Philbrick… 73

Bantam Girl High Series: Madison Frank… 139

Prep Boy High Game: Jacob Holzman… 162

Prep Boy High Series: Jacob Holzman… 358

Prep Girl High Game: Laykynn Moss… 109

Prep Girl High Series: Laykynn Moss… 308

JR/MJR Boy High Game: Tyler Huffman… 270

JR/MJR Boy High Series: Tyler Huffman… 694

JR/MJR Girl High Game: Taylor Truesdale… 179

JR/MJR Girl High Series: Taylor Truesdale… 470

