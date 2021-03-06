Lady Panther seniors were strolling the halls of Derby Middle School as sixth graders in March 2015. It was the second year of a program rebuild under coach Jodie Karsak and its foundation was beginning to take shape.
It is also serves as the last year that the program didn’t reach the state quarterfinals. The next five years brought four trips to the state semifinals, two trips to the title game and the school’s first-ever championship.
Now it’s time for state trip No. 6.
Derby (18-4) clobbered Wichita Southeast, 64-31, clinching their sixth consecutive trip to the ‘Elite Eight’ of 6A. Each trip was also sealed by a sub-state trophy on its home floor.
“We don’t expect any less,” sophomore Addy Brown said. “… We expect it out of our program and we work for it every single day in practice. We still have one more goal and that’s a ring. Now it’s just one step at a time.”
Its success also brings an expectation, but through her four years in a Lady Panther uniform, senior Jaidyn Schomp said this group has never felt pressure. It’s a remarkable statement as the program touts an 87-8 record over her four years at Derby.
FINAL 🏆🏀: @LadyPantherBB 64, Wichita Southeast 31.Make it six-straight trips to the state quarterfinals for @DHS_Panthers. It dominates WSE in today’s sub-state finals. pic.twitter.com/R9l3YrcNLL— Derby Informer Sports (@Derby_Sports) March 6, 2021
“We put ourselves in [winning] situations in practice because they’re all so competitive,” Schomp said. “When it comes to games, it’s like any other day and it’s what we do. We’re used to it and we perform even better under pressure.”
Brown, who has scored in double digits in 20 of 22 games and reached 20 or more points 11 times, has become the program’s mainstay offensively and Saturday afternoon was no different.
The guard/forward decimated an overmatched Golden Buffalo defense. Whether it be in any half-court set and her ability to score or pass, No. 24 flexed her muscles on its biggest stage to date.
END OF 1: @LadyPantherBB 22, Wichita Southeast 9. A terrific feed from @Addy_Brown24 as she finds @DerryanaC before the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/qiRudiMtYF— Derby Informer Sports (@Derby_Sports) March 6, 2021
“I knew I was going to have my time, but I didn’t know it was going to be [as a sophomore],” Brown said. “I’m trying to be the best leader I can be for this team and we all want to make it to the end. In order for us to do that, I have to step up and I’m ready to do it. It has been super fun.”
After seeing its lead fall to 12-8 with 2:56 left in the first quarter, Derby’s pressure took over. Wichita Southeast was held to three points over the final 10:56 of the first half, leading to a 37-11 lead at halftime.
Senior Derryana Cobbins scored eight-straight points amidst its early run, sparking an offense that ran any set at its leisure.
While its lead fell to 20 after going scoreless over the first four minutes of the third quarter, Derby blew the game open with a 35-point edge heading into the fourth quarter.
“Before the game, we talked about playing beautiful basketball,” Karsak said. “We wanted to honor the game and enjoy each other. What are we really great at doing? Getting down the floor, pushing the ball and playing great team defense.”
For Schomp, Cobbins, Gianni Roland and Rylee Moon, the reality of playing its last game at Derby High School slowly sank in as they hoisted their sub-state championship trophy. It’s a bittersweet moment, however, Schomp said they’ll happily accept a road trip to reach the state semifinals if it means at least one more game.
.@JaiSchomp15 is the beneficiary of an extra @LadyPantherBB possession and the senior capitalizes with a 3. 29-9, Derby. 6:08, 2Q. pic.twitter.com/38w8jvVyts— Derby Informer Sports (@Derby_Sports) March 6, 2021
It also served as the final Lady Panther home game under Karsak’s tutelage. The longtime coach is set to resign at the end of the season. While that exact date is still to come, she is savoring every last second with a program that has thrived under her leadership.
“Watching the kids be so excited… there is nothing that brings me more joy than to see them so happy,” Karsak said. “That’s it for me… at the end of the game, I poked my head in a huddle and said, ‘on behalf of the seniors and myself, I don’t think I could have imagined our last game [at Derby] being as sweet as this.’”
WICHITA SOUTHEAST: 9 2 9 11— 31
DERBY: 22 15 18 9— 64
GOLDEN BUFFALOES: N/A
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 19, Boettjer 14, Cobbins 12, Schomp 8, Yager 4, Roland 3, Wilson 2, Hopson 2.