Two separate teams in Derby won championships in Hap Dumont Youth Baseball. Those include the 12U Derby Dragons and the 15U/16U Derby Grizz.
Members of the Dragons are, front row: Korbin Hastings, Kindell Van Dyke, Ethan Helget, Christian Moree, Braxton Madrigal (not holding banner). Second row: Griffin Hand, Tommy Ahlf, Cooper Williams, Calvin Pryor, Rowan Foster. Third row: Coaches Jon Williams, Nathan Pryor, Jarrod Foster, Joe Hand (not pictured).
Members of the Grizz include (in no particular order): Drake Thatcher, Mercer Thatcher, Kayl Jesseph, Jaydon Jackson, Rylan Biles, Jackson Foster, Bradyn Thummel, Saben Seager, Cooper Reeves, Cole Minton, Tyler Foster, Ben Waliczek. Coaches are John Thatcher, Corey Reeves, Tyler Biles and Lonnie Waliczek.