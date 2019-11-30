Derby (12-0) and Olathe North (10-2) are set to play for the 2019 Class 6A state championship game. Stay tuned to this page for live updates, including quarter stats, photos and videos.
We'll also share updates on Twitter. Postgame coverage will come on all social media platforms.
You can find all pregame information here.
It’s shining bright on the @DHS_Panthers sideline. Check out the bling on these former Panthers. pic.twitter.com/sw0kLko60U— DerbyInformer Sports (@Derby_Sports) November 30, 2019
Olathe North has won the coin toss and will defer to the second half. Derby will receive.
Derby will start at its own 17-yard line.
6-yard rush by #22 Tre Washington.
#7 Grant Alder with a 3-yard gain.
Washington with a gain of 24 yards. Derby 1st & 10.
12 yard gain. First down Panthers.
Derby with a 38-yard touchdown. Panthers lead 6-0.
The Panthers score in under two minutes of play, covering 83 yards in five plays.
Panthers score a PAT. They lead the Eagles 7-0.
Olathe North received the ball and will start at their own 10-yard line.
3rd down and 6 for the Eagles. The ball is on their 14-yard line.
The Eagles fail to get a first down and punt on the 4th. Derby receives the ball and will start at their 47 yard-line.