Pole vaulter Johnny Pernice’s sophomore season came to an end after a disappointing regional finish. He decided to end the season on a positive note with a few final jumps during a state track team practice.
Wearing Vans and jeans, Pernice broke his personal best with an 11-foot vault and has taken that momentum into his junior year.
“Beating my personal record at that practice after regionals was really frustrating to do,” Pernice said. “I didn’t do well at regionals, and the next practice, I hit my PR in jeans and Vans and I never got over it.”
Even though Pernice might not be allowed to compete in Vans and jeans, he has still seen a lot of improvement in his vaulting and took third with a career-best competition vault of 10’ 6” at the Ark City Meet on April 29.
Unfortunately, an injury to the right knee called Iliotibial band syndrome sidelined Pernice for a large portion of the season. But he used that time to continue to learn, which has helped him come back stronger heading into the final weeks of the year.
Pernice observed his teammates carefully during his rehab process and felt he learned a lot simply by watching them go through their approach.
“I had to take some time off, so I watched my teammates practice to try to learn,” Pernice said. “I actually got better and learned a lot by watching them do it.”
Simply by watching, Pernice saw that he had a major problem with his plant on his jumps, which was hurting his ability to get over the standard consistently.
“I had a big problem: I had been pretty good at my invert, where you turn, but my plant was terrible,” Pernice said. “I watched a lot of my teammates, and their plants were amazing; they kept their left arm out. I actually understood a lot more from watching them doing it. I watched them push out their left arm, and when I got back to practice, I pushed out with my arm, which has helped me improve so much more.”
Since returning, he has moved his approach a few feet back and focused on keeping his left arm straight, so he worked with his coaches to find out the issue to help him increase his vaults.
“I learned that where I was planting was sucking me up under, so it was very hard to keep my left arm straight,” Pernice said. “I scooted back two feet from where I was running from, which helped me keep my arm straight … It sucked when I couldn’t get it, but I feel like I overcame the issue.”
Pernice said it was a humbling experience when he had to reconstruct his technique but feels like it has helped him generate more height on each attempt.
Heading into the final meets of the season, Pernice feels healthy and at the top of his game. He has seen a major improvement in his vaulting and feels excited about what he can do down the stretch.
Call it maturity or change in perspective, but Pernice said that this season has felt different with greater focus and really has set a goal to reach the state meet. He said he has two remaining goals remaining this season, and a positive perspective from the injury really helped him see how much he has grown.
“I have two goals, hit 11-feet in competition, which I know I can do, and I want to make it to state,” Pernice said. “I worked a lot harder doing drills but felt I wasn’t improving as much as I wanted to. The injury was a really good learning experience, and I saw I was improving a lot more than I thought.”