Is 67037 truly Derby’s ZIP code on the final Saturday in November?
Having made the 92-mile trek to Emporia State each of the last five years, the day says otherwise. Add in a 2013 trip to Topeka for its first state title under coach Brandon Clark and it makes the argument even stronger.
With their championship pursuits, however, comes the reality that it doesn’t circle that one day. The Panthers have prioritized 364 days of preparation to become the class of 6A.
How have they etched their name atop the current 6A schools? Dating back to 2013, no school is within 21 wins of their overall win total. Their 93.7 winning percentage stands 14.8 percent higher than Lawrence Free State.
Over the same window, Derby has played 19 games against the schools that sit in the next nine spots. It has won each of those contests and 17 of them came in the playoffs.
The dominance in these playoff games is striking as well. It has beaten its opponents by an average score of 44-17 through its last 30 playoff games. The only two losses in those postseason contests came against Hutchinson in the 2014 sectionals and BV North in the 2017 state championship game.
During last year’s state title run, it averaged 60 points per game through the postseason before setting state game records for total offense (674) and points (63) against Olathe North.
The development of Derby Junior Football has been a major influence as well.
Three years into Clark’s tenure was the start of a program-wide playbook that saw the same formations worked in for DJF and the middle school teams. While certain aspects are delayed for older players, the plan has worked to near perfection.
“These kids believe not only in themselves, but they believe in their teammates,” Clark said. “They also know one guy can make a difference, but it takes 11 guys and backups to know their positions and be ready to go. That starts at a really early age and they build that trust as early as second and third grade.”
With previous teams of over 150 and now 165 players, knowledge of
the playbook and system has become critical. With little turnover on the coaching staff, the Derby coach said the message takes on greater significance with continuity in place.
The success of the last seven years is not only relevant to current players because of what they achieved, but also because these players saw it from the start and wanted to also have that taste of the top.
“We took a poll of last fall’s team and asked how many of them were at the 2013 state championship game,” Clark said. “Over half of them were … they knew once they got to high school they wanted to be state champions. These kids idolize the older players.”