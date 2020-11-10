Recollections of Lawrence’s Oct. 2017 trip to Derby aren’t necessarily positive for its players and staff. Looking to revamp a traditionally rich football program led to a 1-7 record and a date with a program that had played in three-straight championship games.
While Derby wrapped up a 41-7 win, scoring all of its points in the first half, it kickstarted a 17-2 record for Lawrence over the last two seasons.
The Chesty Lions (9-0) are now primed with their best roster since a 10-1 season in 2015 and are aiming to take the reins as the all-time leader in state championships in Kansas. They are currently tied with Smith Center with 10.
“We started 16 underclassmen and we wanted the experience of that [environment],” coach Steve Rampy said of that October night. “We’ve got a real strong senior class that has dreamt about this season for a long time. It’s part of their evolution to where they are now.”
Rampy was hired in Dec. 2017 and the program has rekindled its tradition quickly under the longtime coach. As a coach that won four state championships in a 25-year stint at Blue Valley, it didn’t come as a surprise to fans in Class 5A and 6A football.
As good as its offense has been with senior and future KU running back Devin Neal, Lawrence’s defense has been dominant this fall. Bishop Carroll (37-28), Olathe North (21-20) and St. Thomas Aquinas (39-27) have played it within two touchdowns, but it has won its other five games by 28 points or more.
Rampy said it starts with having a “captain” at each level of the defense and credits Dylan Gillespie on the defensive line, Cole Mondi in the linebacker corps and Corban Oberzan in the secondary.
“We haven’t given up much, if at all, when our first-team defense has been on the field,” Rampy said. “… They have set the table for us all year long and they’re a physical, fast group.”
The next challenge comes with a Derby offense that is playing its best football to-date. Regardless of the Panther player, Rampy said the unit collectively presents a lot of challenges. However, he said sophomore running back Dylan Edwards and senior quarterback Lem Wash are two of the better athletes they’ve faced.
“They’re the defending state champions until someone beats them,” he said. “Those two are incredible athletes… you can’t stop them, you control them and hope you can stay in the game.”
Rampy also said the numbers support the tape, crediting Coleson Syring, Jack Hileman, Jace Jenkins and Luke Stewart as the leaders of Derby’s defense. The improvement is also evident in its secondary.
“They have as good of corners as we’ve seen in awhile,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge challenge for us.”
While Rampy is happy to be hosting Friday night’s game, he believes it’ll come down to more than who is home and who is away.
“The whole thing about a game like this is your players have to believe they have a chance to beat them,” Rampy said. “Because in November, Derby doesn’t think it’s going to lose.”