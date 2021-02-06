Derby’s record over the last five years? 101-11.
Its record over the last five years against McPherson? 1-5.
Lauren Labertew sunk two free throws for the Bullpups with five seconds left, lifting them to a 38-36 win. It is the second-straight year the Lady Panthers have been on the losing end in the series and both games came at home.
Derryana Cobbins led Derby (11-2, 6-1) with 15 points, but was its lone player in double figures.
“We knew they’d double down on Addy [Brown], so our shooters needed to be ready,” coach Jodie Karsak said after crediting McPherson sticking to its approach. “Derryana hit a couple and Tatum [Boettjer] hit one, but for the amount we shot, our percentages weren’t great.”
Derby’s record against McPherson isn’t rare from a statewide perspective. It’s a program, led by coach Chris Strathman, that has played in state championships in three of the last seven seasons and has been a Final Four team the last three years.
A 100-6 record for Derby against all other schools just makes it a little harder to fathom for either program.
“For Derby to have just 11 losses over five years is incredible,” McPherson coach Chris Strathman said. “It’s our kids being tough, though… we haven’t shot the ball real well over the last two years here, but we’ve found a way to win.”
Derby turned a once 26-17, third-quarter deficit into a 36-32 lead with 2:49 remaining. Brown and Cobbins both missed the front end of a 1 and 1, keeping it off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.
MCPHERSON: 11 9 11 7— 38
DERBY: 8 9 9 10— 36
BULLPUPS: Beam 16, Pyle 16, Labertew 2, Howard 2, Malm 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Cobbins 15, Boettjer 9, Brown 6, Yager 4, Roland 2.