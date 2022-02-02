Critical turnovers and a pair of empty possessions late in the fourth quarter spoiled Derby's chance of creating some cushion in the AVCTL standings in a 59-56 loss at Hutchinson on Feb. 1.
"We did a couple of silly things, had some silly fouls and had some unforced turnovers that helped them," Flory said. "Credit to Hutch; they are a good team and made some good plays down the stretch."
Seniors Jameer Clemons and Deshawne Titus led the Panthers with 13 points apiece. Sophomore Dallas Metzger provided ten points off the bench.
The Salthawks finished the night with three players in double digits led by 16 points by junior Garrett Robertson.
Derby held a 44-51 lead over the Salthawks with just under four minutes remaining, but turnovers and missed rebounds by Derby allowed Hutch to in back into the game and take the lead.
The Panthers got a big three by Metzger to pull within one trailing 56-59, but Hutchinson hit a pair of free throws and fouled on the next Derby possession to avoid a three to tie. However, Derby missed the front end of the one-and-one, and Hutchinson got the rebound to seal the win.
The Salthawks went 16-19 from the free-throw line and had 14 trips to the line in the final quarter. Robertson finished the night 10-10 from the charity stripe. Derby did not have many opportunities at the line going 3-5.
DERBY 13 19 13 11 56
HUTCH 15 16 10 18 59
PANTHERS: Clemons 13, Titus 13, Metzger 10, Thomas 7, Fisher-Brown 5, Brown 4, Parke 2, Shields 2.
SALTHAWKS: Robertson 16, Mendoza 15, Lange 12, Newquist 10, King 4, Witt 2.