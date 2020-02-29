Derby players and staff were admittedly tired and deservingly so.
They had just completed a six-game stretch over the last two weeks. While they finished 2-4 over that span, a win against Salina South in the regular-season finale has them ready for a clean postseason slate.
Seniors Nick Bonner (18) and Jacob Karsak (14) led a group of five in double figures, aiding Derby’s 75-67 win against Salina South.
The rigors of its most recent schedule is part of what has Derby’s two seniors confident as the schedule resets.
Games against No. 1 Campus (Feb. 21) and No. 2 BV Northwest (Feb. 22) gave Flory’s crew a taste of what it might see in the postseason and they understandably feel prepared.
Derby, who will be the No. 8 seed, will open at home against Garden City on Wednesday, March 4.
“We got blown out at BV Northwest, but it’s what we needed [going forward],” Karsak said. “It sucked at the same time, but we needed it to help us grow for the rest of the season.”
The Cougars held a 65-63 lead with 2:28 remaining, but the Panthers answered with a 12-3 run to close the game.
“We’re a tired team right now,” Flory said. “... They locked up defensively over the last few possessions and Nick made a couple of really big plays to put it away.”
The first of two Bonner 3-point plays spurred Derby’s final run. Immediately after Salina South turned a nine-point deficit into a two-point lead, the senior drove into Josh Jordan for the block and foul.
Karsak hit a runner in the lane on the ensuing possession, but it was Bonner’s second old-fashioned 3-point play that sent Derby’s home crowd into a frenzy.
Bonner’s three points gave the Panthers (13-7, 8-4) a six-point edge.
“We didn’t want to leave anything behind,” Bonner said. “With it being the last regular season game, we just wanted to play for each other and that’s what we said before the game and when we went to halftime.”
Seniors, including Bonner, Karsak, Ladell Clemons and Tre Washington combined for 53 of Derby’s 75 points.
“Nobody works harder than Nick and Jake [the top two scorers],” Flory said. “They’re taking extra shots after practice every day. They deserve to be successful and it’s good to see the ball go in for them in critical moments. They’ve earned the right to do that.”
SALINA SOUTH: 11 23 15 18– 67
DERBY: 18 17 18 22– 75
COUGARS: Jordan 23, Junghans 21, Johnson 15, Varela 3, Ratcliff 3, Greiss 2.
PANTHERS: Bonner 18, Karsak 14, Thomas 12, L. Clemons 11, Washington 10, Barger 4, Araujo 4, Ray 2.