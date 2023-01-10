Newton

Kyler Demel fights for position on a rebound in the 55-28 win over Newton on Jan 10.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Derby girls basketball improved to 7-1 on the season with a dominating 55-28 win over Newton at home on Jan 10. Addy Brown led all scorers with 22 points. Jaden Wilson also finished in double-digits with 10 points. 

The coaching staff challenged the team to run a 3-2 zone and are hopeful it can blossom into a new weapon for the Lady Panthers. The zone was a big piece for Derby last season, and head coach Dan Harrison ran it for the first time this year and did not allow a basket while running it.  

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.