Derby girls basketball improved to 7-1 on the season with a dominating 55-28 win over Newton at home on Jan 10. Addy Brown led all scorers with 22 points. Jaden Wilson also finished in double-digits with 10 points.
The coaching staff challenged the team to run a 3-2 zone and are hopeful it can blossom into a new weapon for the Lady Panthers. The zone was a big piece for Derby last season, and head coach Dan Harrison ran it for the first time this year and did not allow a basket while running it.
“It was ironic because we used the 3-2 as our go-to zone defense, but we haven’t used it this year because of our lineup,” Harrison said. “We used it and discovered we have another weapon we didn’t know we had.”
Newton only scored double-digit points in the third quarter with an eight-point outburst by Amaree Henderson, who finished the night with 12 points.
Avery Kelley helped limit Newton possessions with a 12-rebound night. According to Harrison, every player that entered the game played their role.
The Lady Panthers will have a full week off before one of the biggest home games of the season against fellow AVCTL-I frontrunner Hutchinson on Jan. 17.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 22; J. Wilson, 10; D. Smith, 9; Demel, 4; Kelley, 2; M. Smith, 2; Rickords, 2; Carpenter, 2; Lansang, 2.
RAILERS: Henderson, 12; Antonowich, 8; Koontz, 3; Entz, 3; Seidl, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.