It was sheer domination from the jump by the Lady Panthers in the 52-16 win over Maize on Dec. 14.
Derby jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 10-0 run after the Eagles hit a free throw on its first possession. Junior Addy Brown led all scorers with 17 points in the opening half, leading the Panthers to a 35-6 lead.
The Lady Panthers were aggressive on both sides of the ball and suffocated the Eagles with a relentless defense with multiple looks. Derby brought out a full-court press midway through the second quarter, which exposed some ball movement issues of Maize.
Derby also brought out a 3-2 zone to limit at third-quarter scoring flurry by the Eagles and used it for the remainder of the game, leading to a running clock.
“I like to switch it up defensively because it makes it hard,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “Maize really likes to drive it, so we ran the zone cut off the driving lanes.”
It was more of the same mentality for Derby in the second half, but foul trouble started to bog down the aggressiveness of the Lady Panther defense. The Eagles scored ten points in the second half and only eight points away from the free throw line.
Brown led the Panthers with 21 points, and junior Maryn Archer scored 13 points. Senior Kyla Frenchers and senior Jade Martinez lead the Eagles with 5 points each.
The Lady Panthers had a lot of production on both sides of the ball defensively from several players, which is a great benefit for coach Harrison.
“Everyone contributed in their own ways tonight,” Harrison said. “Whether it was defensively or scoring. We are hard to stop become someone can have an off night, and somebody is going to be there to keep on going.”
Derby will return to action with a home game against Goddard-Eisenhower.
DERBY 12 21 12 5 52
MAIZE 4 2 5 5 16
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 21, Archer 13, D. Smith 6, White 6, Boettjer 2, Yager 2, Hopson 1, M. Smith 1
EAGLES: Frenchers 5, Martinez 5, B. Pierce 3, A. Pierce 2, Lambert 1