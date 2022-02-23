The Lady Panthers got a fight from Maize South on Feb. 22. Derby was able to fight through the adversity to defeat the Mavericks 57-33.
“Maize South did a great job challenging us,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “They challenged us by putting some pressure on us, and we had to stay together. It was an opportunity to grow tonight, and I am really proud of the team tonight.”
It was a full team effort for Derby, led by a gutsy performance by Maryn Archer. She had to fight through an injury to her shoulder after taking contact fighting for a loose ball early in the first half. Archer finished with 15 points but led the team with 11 in the first half alone.
Junior Addy Brown led all scorers with 17 points, Naomi White contributed 11 and senior Tatum Boettjer was on fire from three-point range with nine points.
“[Archer] gutted it out, took a couple of big shots and her body is going to feel it tomorrow,” Harrison said. “Everybody stepped up in a big way at different times for us tonight. All of the girls that got in the game contributed in positive ways.”
The Lady Panthers jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the first quarter, but it appeared that Derby was not on the same page with missed assignments on defense and turnovers. Fortunately for the Lady Panthers, Maize South was not able to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
“We weren’t quite sharp,” Harrison said. “We just weren’t communicating, and they were running a lot of flex cuts and back screens, which are things where you need to talk early. They like each other and talk off the court all the time, but on the floor, sometimes we don’t talk enough.”
Maize South showed the Lady Panthers a full-court defense which has been a defense that Derby had not seen much in games.
“We don’t see that much because we break it so fast some coaches ditch it,” Harrison said. “We haven’t seen it in a game, but once we got going, we broke it pretty easily and could have gotten more layups.”
The Lady Panthers started rolling in the second half after breaking that pressure, but according to Harrison, the challenge late in the year will be beneficial for Derby.
Sole possession of the AVCTL-I title will be on the line against Hutchinson on Feb. 25.
MAIZE SOUTH 5 8 10 10 33
DERBY 11 15 12 19 57
LADY MAVERICKS: Lowe 13, Sanders 10, Uehling 7, Burke 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 17, Archer 15, White 11, Boettjer 9, Smith 3, Hopson 2.