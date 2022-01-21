A quick second-half adjustment to be a little more patient opened up all facets of the Derby offense in the 58-23 win over Maize on Jan. 21.
The Lady Panthers completed the season sweep over the Eagles, backed by 15 points by junior Addy Brown and ten points from senior Jada Hopson.
Senior Madison Lambert led the Eagles with 12 points. Maize was able to get some open shots in the first half, but the Derby defense stiffened in the second half to limit the Eagles to eight total points.
Derby held a 32-15 lead over the Eagles at halftime, but it wasn’t a typical half for the Lady Panthers as Maize showed different defenses that forced uncommon Derby turnovers.
“This is a fine line you run,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We want to push the ball down the floor every time to see if there will be a crack or mistake to take advantage of it. When that doesn’t happen, we need to go into our offense and get the ball moving until the defense opens up. We were not doing it tonight, but once we get that mastered, we’ll be really tough to stop.”
Maize switched up defenses multiple times of the Panther, forcing them to have to figure out a different defensive look on offensive possessions.
“Maize is better at it than almost anybody,” Harrison said. “People will call timeout and change the defense, but they were going from 3-2 zone to 2-3 zone to man, and we just have to do a better job of recognizing it as a team.”
The Lady Panthers appeared to be a little impatient and were wanting to run too quickly and force passes that the Eagles were able to jump and force turnovers.
The second-half adjustment from head coach Dan Harrison was simply to be a little more patient offensively and force the Eagles to show their defense.
“My big advice at halftime was to slow down,” Harrison said. “Get in the zone, catch it and make some ball fakes. We saw the floor well and were going to make great passes, but we didn’t ball fake. It allowed them to go up in rhythm to go up, snag a ball or get a deflection.”
Derby got hot in the third quarter outsourcing the Eagles 19-3. It was a team effort in the quarter with five different players scoring, led by five points from Tatum Boettjer.
The Lady Panthers are 9-0, 6-0 in league play and feeling confident heading into a tough midseason tournament at Lawrence Free State.
Derby will place Topeka West at 7:30 on Jan. 27 in Lawrence.
MAIZE 7 8 3 5 23
DERBY 14 18 19 7 58
EAGLES Lambert 12, Frenchers 6, Smith 2, Price 2, A. Price 1
PANTHERS: Brown 15, Hopson 10, Boettjer 8, Wilson 7, Smith 6, White 4, Archer 3, Karel 3.