Derby girls’ basketball put an emphatic cap on its first two weeks of the season, dominating Newton, 73-11, in its final game before Christmas.
Junior Jaidyn Schomp and freshman Addy Brown led four players in double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
The Railers were held without a basket for the first five minutes and it was the only field goal it had in the first half.
Whether it was its full-court or half-court pressure, Derby (4-1) simply overwhelmed an undermanned Newton roster.
“The big picture is what we’re looking at and we saw [this game] as an opportunity to get out and run,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “We need that to be part of our DNA and it’s what gets us going.”
Even now with three-straight wins in its back pocket, Karsak said the team is fully aware that there is plenty of room left in its tank. One of the biggest pieces? Buying into the message that the Lady Panther staff is delivering.
“In games like this, you’re seeing things slow down and [our younger players] are seeing a lot more,” Karsak said. “Once we start getting more of these reps… the game will slow down in even faster-pace games.”
NEWTON: 3 0 6 2— 11
DERBY: 17 23 20 13— 73
RAILERS: Epp 4, Loewen 4, Cornejo 3
LADY PANTHERS: Schomp 15, Brown 13, Archer 12, Nilles 10, Boettjer 8, Kennedy 6, Mills 6, Steinert 3